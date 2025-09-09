The Dot Collective visits residents at Haywards Heath care home

Recently, residents at Walstead Place Care Home in Haywards Heath, part of the Aria Care Group, enjoyed a special visit from The Dot Collective, an innovative theatre company.

They were treated to a captivating performance that combined mime, movement, and aerial artistry. Using colourful props and creative staging, The Dot Collective delivered a truly unique experience. The company specialises in providing accessible, professional theatre and creative activities for those living in care, particularly those living with dementia.

Their bespoke performances are designed to bring the joy of theatre directly into care homes, enriching the lives of residents who may no longer be able to attend traditional theatre venues.

Home Manager Steve said, “We’re incredibly grateful to The Dot Collective for bringing their warmth, talent, and creativity to Walstead Place, and we look forward to welcoming them back again soon!”

Walstead Place provides residential care on a permanent or short stay basis. If you are looking for a care home and want to find out more about our home call freephone 0808 223 5543.

