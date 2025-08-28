The Eastbourne Festival of Accessible Sport 2025

By Freya Lock
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2025, 14:37 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 14:40 BST
Eastbourne's annual fully inclusive and adaptable festival of sport, activity and more is back again this September 6th!

The Eastbourne Festival of Accessible Sport (or EFAS) is an annual event to showcase all the incredible accessibility-focused providers from across Eastbourne and neighbouring towns.

Most Popular

It's a great opportunity for anyone with access needs, disabilities, or neurodivergence to find local service providers tailored to their needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can expect the following - all fully accessible or adaptable:

Defiant Sport's Mascot, Dunk the Defiant Lion, high-fiving a player at lasy year's EFAS.placeholder image
Defiant Sport's Mascot, Dunk the Defiant Lion, high-fiving a player at lasy year's EFAS.
  • Loads of Local Providers
  • Boat loads of activites
  • Bouncy castle
  • Sensory bus
  • Cycling track
  • Much more!

This year's event will be taking place on Saturday the 6th of September from 10am - 4pm at the Defiant Sports Inclusion Hub, BN22 8RA.

Pre-book your free tickets and claim a retro wristband now: https://eequ.org/book/eastbourne-festival-of-accessible-sport-with-defiant-sports-3723

Stay up to date with everything EFAS by following Eastbourne Festival of Accessible Sport here: https://www.facebook.com/EastbourneFestivalofAccessibleSport/

See you soon!

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice