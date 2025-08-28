The Eastbourne Festival of Accessible Sport 2025
The Eastbourne Festival of Accessible Sport (or EFAS) is an annual event to showcase all the incredible accessibility-focused providers from across Eastbourne and neighbouring towns.
It's a great opportunity for anyone with access needs, disabilities, or neurodivergence to find local service providers tailored to their needs.
You can expect the following - all fully accessible or adaptable:
- Loads of Local Providers
- Boat loads of activites
- Bouncy castle
- Sensory bus
- Cycling track
- Much more!
This year's event will be taking place on Saturday the 6th of September from 10am - 4pm at the Defiant Sports Inclusion Hub, BN22 8RA.
Pre-book your free tickets and claim a retro wristband now: https://eequ.org/book/eastbourne-festival-of-accessible-sport-with-defiant-sports-3723
Stay up to date with everything EFAS by following Eastbourne Festival of Accessible Sport here: https://www.facebook.com/EastbourneFestivalofAccessibleSport/
See you soon!