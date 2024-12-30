The End for Rother District Council?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The government's new Devolution White Paper, published just before Christmas, could see the end of Rother District Council along with Eastbourne, Wealden, Hastings and Lewes local Councils.

The White Paper proposes a move to larger unitary authorities with Mayoral elections in 2026. Local areas have been asked to 'bid' to be in the first round of consolidation by January 10.

The White Paper was published on December 16, 2024, a week before Christmas. It seeks to consolidate local Councils into single tiers covering larger areas with an elected Mayor. In East Sussex this would mean the disappearance of local District and Borough Councils.

Areas wishing to combine have until January 10 to express their interest and decisions are expected in February. The government is likely to reward areas that seek to move 'at pace.'

The May 2025 County Council elections will be called off in those areas moving at pace with Mayoral elections in May 2026.

The White Paper lists two size criteria; 1.5 million or 500,000 with no 'islands' to be left behind. In practical terms this means that a merger between East and West Sussex (with a combined population of just over 1.4 million) would need to include Brighton and Hove (with a population of just over a quarter of a million). This combined authority would meet the larger size threshold.

The Local Government Association has summarised the White Paper on behalf of it's members. Their summary (used to produce this article) includes details relating to education, employment, transport, health and policing. It's possible that the position of Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner will also be dissolved and added to the Mayoral responsibilities as it is in London.

The government says it is seeking to 'radically simplify the system' with frequent mentions of the benefits of scale, accountability and scrutiny. Local growth plans will also be important.

The Mayor will be able to appoint 'Commissioners' for key functions and each area will have a seat at the grandly titled Council of Nations and Regions. Whilst Parish and Town Councils will still have a role it is not clear to me if, how or when people will be elected.

Overall it feels that, whilst this is presented as a devolvement of power to the regions, the loss of County identities could well result in decisions which are less in touch with local people.