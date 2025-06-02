The Flying Duchess! Sky drop for Sussex Snowdrop Trust

We were having lunch together on a beautiful terrace overlooking the South Downs last year when my hostess, Chica Norfolk, who’d I’d first met a lifetime ago in Cambridge, suggested we do charity sky dive. The rose was chilled, the food delicious and the proposed date in May 2025 seemed a long way off.

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust had celebrated its 30th anniversary a couple of years before. Its new patron, the Duchess of Norfolk, was quick to respond to fundraising ideas, hence the speed at which the skydive plan came about. Chica had a morning dog walk with her neighbour Linda Woodhouse who suggested it, by the afternoon I’d agreed and we were all in notional agreement.

Chica says: “I was reticent when my friend Linda first suggested doing a skydive. I was convinced I’d break both ankles on landing. But the idea lingered, and the more I thought about the potential to fund raise for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, the more my curiosity and commitment grew. When my dear friend Katherine aligned with us, it was real!”

The Trust funds a Care at Home Team, which includes nurses and counsellors to support families who are caring for a child who has a life threatening or terminal illness in their own homes. It also offers financial assistance to help with transport costs to hospital. Testimonies of the families are very moving. Two of us, now healthy, have had cancer and we three all appreciate the power of publicising and fundraising for charity.

The nature of this cause, combined with the fact that we couldn’t care less about making fools of ourselves at our age and are determined not to be relegated to the safer pursuits of middle age yet, all came together. As the months passed, we agreed that mostly that while we were quite blithe about the prospect, the reality of it had a habit of poking its nose into our thoughts occasionally.

The amazing Diana Levantine started the charity’s first website, organised fundraising, gave talks about the charity and has continued to head it as Chairman and unsalaried CEO. She’s been made an Honorary Fellow of Chichester College, awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards and been named as one of the 100 most inspirational people in Sussex. She and Lucy Ashworth organised our photoshoot before the big day, the skydive itself at Old Sarum airfield in Salisbury, sent us reminders of the date, urged us to read the safety advice and turned up on the day to cheer us on. We may have done the skydiving, but they were wonderful organisers and supporters.

The day of the jump was beautiful, the wind 15 knots. Our husbands and dogs assembled at the viewing point looking rather more worried than we did. Sitting on the floor at the door of the plane before pushing out to fall at 125mph from 10,000ft is, as Chica put it, “insane”. She says: “I saw Linda being plucked from the plane just in front of me and reality hit. Shuffling to the edge with Hink, my Dutch instructor, I thought, ‘Let’s get this done’. ‘Not yet!’ he shouted, which made me laugh. The first five seconds were utterly horrendous, a sensory overload, disorientation and a roar of the air, then I started to enjoy the freefall. When the parachute opened, joyous peace.”

Linda says: “Leaving the aircraft in freefall was terrifying, it wasn’t a fear of death, it was the total lack of control. When the parachute finally opened it was surreal, the stillness, the calm, the view, all simply magical.” I couldn’t agree more.

The Trust must raise £450k a year and the Care at Home team is currently supporting 61 families within the catchment area, a 15-mile radius of Chichester covering Hayling Island, Emsworth, Chichester, Bognor Regis, Selsey, Arundel, Billingshurst, Petworth and Midhurst areas. We three are already thinking about our next fundraising project.

The 'Sky drop for Snowdrop' has raised nearly £30k.

To find out more and donate - www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com

