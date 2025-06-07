The founding of St Leonards based Village Force Africa

Water is life. Village Force Africa The infectious rhythms of African instruments resounded round the market square. Children began dancing, I had to join in, incapable of standing still. My husband refusing to join, I turned to the 6 feet plus of the Zimbabwean next to me. “Will you dance with me please?” I asked. His affirmative reply unwittingly began an adventure which has saved lives and is bringing a village back from the brink of collapse. This was August 2023 and I had just met Happiness Mnkandla.

Imagine no sanitation, a failing borehole (British, circa 1955), no access to medical help and a severe drought which has destroyed all your crops and means of finding food/income.

This was the situation which led to our founding Village Force Africa in response to a plea from my dancing partner, now our brilliant Trustee Happiness Mnkandla, in Matabeleland North, Zimbabwe. As musicians with no experience of philanthropic ventures, forming a UK registered charity and registered Zimbabwean Trust was challenging. We decided, with 50+ villages in the area, to initiate a pilot project in the worst-affected village of BH29.

Imagine sending food aid every month to a country blacklisted by the UK banks, raising the funds needed mostly from local people in St Leonard’s-on-Sea and ensuring the aid arrives in the right place, in the middle of nowhere, in an open nature reserve. For 13 months we fed the orphans and vulnerable and then turned to drilling a new borehole, once the rains finally arrived.

Our successful Food Aid campaign

Raising all the funds needed, (circa £15,000) our borehole has a capacity of 14,500 litres output per hour (we shall draw only 6000-9000 litres per hour) and we are currently finishing the installation with storage tanks, solar panels powering the pump and outlets near to homesteads. This will free the women and children from the exhausting task of carrying water uphill every day (20 litres per person average in homesteads of up to 8 children plus adults – try that on your head!) thus allowing the community to pursue new self-sufficiency projects and grow small ‘nutrition plots’, giving basic crops to sustain life, even in a drought. Children will be free to attend school. As I write, the digging party are excavating metre deep trenches to carry pipes half a km uphill in two directions. The team will also secure the fencing and anti-elephant measures around the perimeter of the installation.

Our water is true water, unaffected by drought. The water provides the basis for diversification projects to be implemented and we shall work with community development specialists to introduce efficient agricultural and husbandry methods to improve stock and crop production.

Stock animals will be protected against predators, the Kalahari sand will become fertile and new skills will ensure a sustainable and independent future. The young people will stay in the village and expand their enterprises (e.g. providing lodges with ready meat and fresh mushrooms). We will continue to develop initiatives including community transport (currently there is none), a community/medical/learning centre and replace open fires with fuel efficient My Trees stoves, burning twigs instead of large, split branches..

In the Autumn, 5 sewing machines will arrive in Zambia for our collection, donated by Tools With A Mission . These machines, once transported to the village, will start a sewing group in the village and initiate a link with Pathways charity in Victoria Falls, giving the ladies a dependable monthly income.

Traditional huts in village BH29

Sanitation will be installed as funding allows, hopefully composting toilets with hand-washing facilities. So far all this has been achieved through the generosity of our community in West St Leonard’s-on-Sea and inventive fundraising events but only dependable regular support from reliable investors in people will ensure the success of our project.

We support the village on a day-to-day basis, finding experts to help new projects and giving advice/funding where needed. Without further funding we cannot continue our task. We are all volunteers. We need a fundraiser who could give us a few hours each week and a publicity guru to help spread our message. Anyone who feels they can help, even in a small way, please contact Lesley Ann at [email protected]

To see some of our work so far please visit

Carrying water uphill for 1/2km in 34C

LESLEY ANN DAWES

CEO Village Force Africa

Registered charity in England and Wales: number 1204440

Registered as a Trust in Zimbabwe: number MA3286/2024

Have we diverted the Victoria Falls??

