The Four Unavoidable Truths – a community debate in Arundel
How do we thrive when the world is unravelling? We are in the middle of an unprecedented polycrisis, facing climate breakdown, ecological collapse, political instability, economic uncertainty, the challenge of AI and a mental health epidemic. Many of us sense that the world we grew up in is disappearing forever. But what comes next? Join us for an honest, deep and urgent discussion that confronts these seismic shifts head-on.
Tony Whitbread, President of Sussex Wildlife Trust, and Paul Hannam, academic, psychologist and author, will guide us through this pivotal moment in history.
This will be a lively, provocative, and visionary discussion that blends hard science with radical hope. This is not about denial or despair—it's about facing reality with courage and clarity, and preparing ourselves emotionally, practically, and spiritually for what lies ahead.
This event is for those of you who know our way of life is unsustainable, and seek a new path that is built on resilience, wisdom, and compassion for nature and humanity. If you’re looking to share insights and a roadmap for navigating the coming storm, join us. It’s time to confront reality. It’s time to rethink everything. And it’s time to build a better society together!
If you want to explore these ideas further, join Paul and Tony at the Arundel Town Hall on the evening of June 11 at 7pm.
Visit here to register for free: