The Gallivant Camber Sands celebrates VisitEngland Small Hotel of the Year award
The award comes at an exciting time as the group is employing more local talent than at any other time in The Gallivant’s history and sets their sights on a second opening, 20 minutes along the coast in Littlestone, Kent. The opening is slated for spring 2025.
In celebration of this news, the restaurant at The Gallivant Camber Sands is opening its doors this summer to all adults - welcoming locals and holiday makers for lunch, dinner and drinks.
Guests can enjoy the new Post Beach menu, served at lunch and early evening or the dinner menu, served after 7pm, featuring dishes cooked over wood.
Just over an hour from central London by train, The Gallivant offers an idyllic, adults-only escape to discover England’s wine country as well as time to enjoy the spoils of the surrounding historic coastline at leisure.
The property sits on the biggest sandy beach close to London and is surrounded by English vineyards and with historic Rye and Hastings on its doorstep.
With 20 impeccably designed bedrooms, The Gallivant is home to an all-day restaurant and bar, year-round outdoor terrace, snug, eco coastal garden, The Bamford Cabin mini spa and The Open Space - a wellness and yoga studio.
Those looking to enhance their visit further can arrange an exclusive winery tour experience and tasting from tank and barrel, tutored tasting of limited edition wines, and a leisurely bespoke wine paired lunch courtesy of nearby Gusbourne Estate.
