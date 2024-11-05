The Gallivant, Camber Sands presents their yoga masterclass series

This November, The Gallivant Camber Sands offers guests and local visitors a series of Sunday morning yoga masterclasses, led by some of the best practitioners in the UK.

These include:

Yin - 'Dropping Inwards' masterclass (November 10). In this two-hour workshop, Anna Taylor will guide guests in finding space to slow down and reconnect with themselves, easing the focus on productivity and "doing." Through the gentle practice of yin yoga, guests will hold poses that invite stillness, allowing a softening, surrender, and cultivation of a mindful presence.

'The Source' masterclass (November 17). This workshop promotes transformation by connecting with the deeper layers of physical sensation through gentle exercises. John Stirk will help guests to explore and celebrate the unity and power of the world around.

'Tantra Shakti Flow' masterclass (November 24). Closing the Yoga Immersion Month is Henika Patel with her signature class. This practice harnesses kundalini shakti to release physical, emotional, and spiritual blockages, fostering deeper self-connection and vitality. Her class inspires freedom and creativity, guiding guests to to align with their heart and set powerful intentions for the final month of 2024.

Henika is recognised by Women’s Health as one of the top 10 South Asian Yoga Teachers and is the bestselling author of S’ENSUAL: Connect Deeply, Express Freely, Love Intimately and founder of the School of Sensual Arts.