The Grand Brighton to host charity Christmas light switch-on

The Grand Brighton, will be hosting its Christmas light switch-on event on Wednesday, November 27 to raise money for Rockinghorse, a charity aiming to support sick babies and children in Sussex, and Together Co, a loneliness charity that creates connections to change lives in Brighton & Hove.

Both hotel guests and local visitors alike are invited to come along and join in on the festivities from 5pm, where they will be able to tuck into some delicious and warming mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies, with all proceeds going to the two local charities.

A Christmas choir will perform at the hotel from 5.30pm and attendees will be invited to gather outside of the hotel at 6.00pm to watch a family who have been helped by Rockinghorse switch on the lights and bring the wonder of Christmas to life.

Rockinghorse will have its own stand at the event with a tombola, alongside ‘Rocky’, its signature rocking horse mascot to raise money.

The Grand Brighton will also be donating money to its nominated charities by selling tickets for a charity raffle, where local businesses have kindly donated prizes, which will run from November 27 – January 31. Visitors can purchase tickets at £5 each, or £20 for five.

Those looking to sit down with a cosy meal following the Christmas light switch on can make their way to The Grand Brighton’s restaurant, Cyan, to indulge in some seasonal dishes.

Diners can enjoy a selection of starters, such as, tiger & king prawn cocktail served with a bloody Mary shot, crispy kale stems, and glazed pork belly with red cabbage sauerkraut. Followed by delicious seasonal mains, such as, Ballotine of chicken crispy leg, risotto with confit tomato, burrata, roast aubergine, or turbot fish with butter sauce.

To finish off with something sweet, a delicious warm blackberry Bakewell tart served with sugared almonds and apple ice cream is up for grabs, alongside an autumnal tipple or glass of red.