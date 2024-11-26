The Group: a club for unattached people in the Lewes area

Walks, lunches and dinners, theatre, football, live music, holidays - these events are all on the diary of a local singles club.

A club for unattached people meets in Lewes on the fourth Thursday evening of every month. The Group was never intended to be a business or agency. And now, 18 years since it was founded, It’s a club run by volunteers, with a low membership fee, true to our original vision. Our members pay just £20 a year (and, frankly, members pretty well get that money back through subsidized Group events). We have lots of events – walks, lunches & dinners, live music, and holidays too. Once you receive The Group diary by email (every two weeks), you can choose which events you would like to attend, and then let the event organizer know you are coming. The more events on the diary, the more exciting 2025 will be. So if you enjoy organizing, we’d love you to come along.

The festive season is the time of year when many of us take stock. How was last year? Could it be better? A new beginning?

Take a look at the website thegroup.org.uk. If you want to have a conversation, call one of the numbers on the website. Or you can just turn up at one of our 5 club nights (you don’t have to let us know you are coming).

The Group's 17th birthday party.

How did it all start? 2006, talking with a friend about life as a single person in Sussex. Well, not just Sussex. Anywhere. Events. Friends. We agreed that there are plenty of things to do. But it’s a matter of having people in your life who want to do the same things. Result: The Group, and 18 years later, we have monthly meetings in Lewes, Worthing, Burgess Hill, Brighton and Horsham. Hundreds of people have opened that door. Maybe you will too. You’ll get a friendy welcome.

- Tricia Bentley, Co-founder.