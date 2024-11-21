The Group prepares for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sussex club for unattached men and women, aged 55+, plans new events and new adventures

Did you know that there’s a club which meets in Worthing, Lewes, Bighton, Horsham and Burgess Hill for unattached men and women, aged 55+? It’s called The Group.

The Group is a Sussex club which offers events all over Sussex, and holidays overseas. Events? Yes. There are walks, lunches and dinners, football, theatre, live music – all organised by its members. And there are 300 members.

The Group isn’t a business or an agency. It’s a social club, run by friendly volunteers. You get to meet new people, make new friends, and kickstart your social life. All for £20 a year.

Group members enjoy dinner before a Lewes Little Theatre production

Take a look at www.thegroup.org.uk/faqs to learn where The Group's club nights are. You don’t need to let them know you are coming but if you would like to speak to somebody, you can call one of the numbers on their website.

And if you go along, and decide to join, they will arrange to email you The Group diary every two weeks. Then it’s up to you. Just contact the organiser of the events you’d like to attend. You'll be joining a club that has been bringing people together for 18 years.