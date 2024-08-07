The Hastings Legal Walk returns this September!

The Hastings Legal Walk is an annual fundraising event, raising vital funds for free legal advice agencies. Last year, the walk raised over £1500 which helped many people access the justice they rightfully deserved.

Local legal community come together to support free frontline legal advice services in Hastings

London Legal Support Trust (LLST) is delighted to confirm the Hastings Legal Walk is back for the 9th year, taking place on Wednesday 25 September 2024.

The sponsored Walk unites local law firms, barristers’ chambers, advice agencies, in house legal departments, and students to raise both awareness and funds for the provision of free legal advice to some of the most vulnerable members of the community. In Hastings, two routes are offered – a 5k and a 10k, either walking along the seafront or over the hills.

Taking part in the Hastings Legal Walk raises vital funds for local advice agencies including Hastings Advice and Representation Centre, BHT Sussex, Citizens Advice 1066.

In 2023, the Hastings Legal Walk raised nearly £2,000. The need for advice services, especially in the areas of debt, benefits, homelessness and housing has increased dramatically during the cost-of-living crisis. Therefore, the funds raised by the Walk are more important than ever.

Bob Nightingale MBE, Head of Fundraising and founder of LLST, remains more passionate than ever that the sector needs support and funds. He commented, "We have faced many challenging years and unfortunately the struggle continues, therefore it is more crucial than ever to unite and raise funds for local advice agencies. The Hastings Legal Walk is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together in support of access to justice while also enjoying ourselves. LLST remains dedicated to assisting these local advice agencies through events like this."

"Many in our community are struggling with debt, unemployment, homelessness and many other issues. They rely on the support of legal advice agencies to help resolve these challenges. By walking with us, you are making a tangible difference. You are helping to ensure that everyone has access to justice, regardless of their financial situation. Together, we can transform lives and create a fairer, more just community.”

Teams will begin to arrive from 4.30pm at the First-In-Last-Out pub, ready to take on either the hilly route or the sea front route at 5pm. Both routes will finish back at the same pub for some post-Walk drinks!

LLST welcome any organisation, or individual, who is passionate about the fantastic cause of supporting their local community. There is still plenty of time for new teams to join, and LLST will set up a fundraising page, and send regular newsletters in the lead up to the event so you have all the fundraising tips and logistical information you need.