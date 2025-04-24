The Hastings Model Railway Show 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Enjoy light refreshments at the on-site cafe offering a variety of sandwiches, cakes and snacks, tea, coffee and soft drinks. Free on-site parking and fully accessible for wheelchair users.
Pre-book your tickets and receive a discount PLUS early entry at 9:45am. Pre-booking closes at 8am on Sunday 18th May.
ON THE DAY DOOR PRICES:
Adults £7
Over 65's £5
Child (3 to 16) £5
Family £15 ( 2 adults and 2 children or 1 adult and 3 children)
PRE-BOOK YOUR TICKETS ONLINE AND PAY (book before 8am on Sunday 18th May):
Adults £5.95
Over 65's £3.95
Child (3 to 16) £3.95
Family £15 ( 2 adults and 2 children or 1 adult and 3 children) - £12.95
Unfortunately we regret that dogs are not permitted at the venue, with the exception of guide and assistance dogs.
Show runs from 10am to 4pm with early entry at 9:45am for pre booked discounted ticket holders
Under 16's must be accompanied by a adult
Please note although the ample onsite car park is free, it might fill quickly and the car park will not be marshalled on the day and parking on site is at your own risk
VENUE:
The Hastings Academy
Rye Road
Hastings
TN35 5DN
Book your tickets here:
For more information visit: