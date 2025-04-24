The Hastings Model Railway Show 2025

By Dawn Quest
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 12:28 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 13:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The perfect day out for families and model railway fans alike! With over 20 fantastic scenic model railway layouts and 13 trade stands offering modelling tools and products, there's something to inspire and delight all ages.

Enjoy light refreshments at the on-site cafe offering a variety of sandwiches, cakes and snacks, tea, coffee and soft drinks. Free on-site parking and fully accessible for wheelchair users.

Pre-book your tickets and receive a discount PLUS early entry at 9:45am. Pre-booking closes at 8am on Sunday 18th May.

ON THE DAY DOOR PRICES:

The Hastings Model Railway Show 2025The Hastings Model Railway Show 2025
The Hastings Model Railway Show 2025

Adults £7

Over 65's £5

Child (3 to 16) £5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Family £15 ( 2 adults and 2 children or 1 adult and 3 children)

The Hastings Model Railway Show 2025The Hastings Model Railway Show 2025
The Hastings Model Railway Show 2025

PRE-BOOK YOUR TICKETS ONLINE AND PAY (book before 8am on Sunday 18th May):

Adults £5.95

Over 65's £3.95

Child (3 to 16) £3.95

Family £15 ( 2 adults and 2 children or 1 adult and 3 children) - £12.95

Unfortunately we regret that dogs are not permitted at the venue, with the exception of guide and assistance dogs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Show runs from 10am to 4pm with early entry at 9:45am for pre booked discounted ticket holders

Under 16's must be accompanied by a adult

Please note although the ample onsite car park is free, it might fill quickly and the car park will not be marshalled on the day and parking on site is at your own risk

VENUE:

The Hastings Academy

Rye Road

Hastings

TN35 5DN

Book your tickets here:

wegottickets.com/event/647667

For more information visit:

modelrailwayquest.com/hastings-2025

Related topics:Hastings
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice