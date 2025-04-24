Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The perfect day out for families and model railway fans alike! With over 20 fantastic scenic model railway layouts and 13 trade stands offering modelling tools and products, there's something to inspire and delight all ages.

Enjoy light refreshments at the on-site cafe offering a variety of sandwiches, cakes and snacks, tea, coffee and soft drinks. Free on-site parking and fully accessible for wheelchair users.

Pre-book your tickets and receive a discount PLUS early entry at 9:45am. Pre-booking closes at 8am on Sunday 18th May.

ON THE DAY DOOR PRICES:

The Hastings Model Railway Show 2025

Adults £7

Over 65's £5

Child (3 to 16) £5

Family £15 ( 2 adults and 2 children or 1 adult and 3 children)

PRE-BOOK YOUR TICKETS ONLINE AND PAY (book before 8am on Sunday 18th May):

Adults £5.95

Over 65's £3.95

Child (3 to 16) £3.95

Family £15 ( 2 adults and 2 children or 1 adult and 3 children) - £12.95

Unfortunately we regret that dogs are not permitted at the venue, with the exception of guide and assistance dogs.

Show runs from 10am to 4pm with early entry at 9:45am for pre booked discounted ticket holders

Under 16's must be accompanied by a adult

Please note although the ample onsite car park is free, it might fill quickly and the car park will not be marshalled on the day and parking on site is at your own risk

VENUE:

The Hastings Academy

Rye Road

Hastings

TN35 5DN

Book your tickets here:

For more information visit: