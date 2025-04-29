The Heathfield News announces a partnership with Wealden Talking News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Heathfield News is delighted to announce a partnership with Wealden Talking News, who are based in Heathfield. THN is pleased to be able to make all of the news and features published available to the WTN free of charge

The Wealden Talking News operates out of a studio in Heathfield

Talking news started in the 1970s with the invention of the cassette player. The WTN started life (sponsored by the Heathfield & District Lions Club) in 1975 when it was known as the Heathfield & District Talking Newspaper Association. The organisation has 80 wonderful volunteers and no paid staff. WTN operates in an attic above ‘Sing to the Moon’ in Heathfield High Street. This was made possible by lottery funding in 2016 and it has a ‘state of the art’ recording studio.

Bringing news, features and stories to visually impaired people

Volunteer readers at work in the Heathfield studio

It was designed to provide audio recordings of local news for the blind and partially sighted. It has expanded its service and produces five editions of local news covering most of East Sussex – with the addition of Brighton in 2023.

“Whilst most Talking Newspapers are declining – many have closed after the pandemic – (Brighton closed with about 8 listeners we have now grown to over 50 Brighton Listeners), we are expanding, having introduced a Sussex Wide (East & West) Magazine service in 2016 which has gone from strength to strength. We now have 300 magazine listeners and 150 news listeners – who send us notes of thanks every week. Many people don’t realise how isolating visual impairment it – making it impossible for many elderly people to leave their house, “ explained Di, Spokesperson from WTN.

Awarded the Queens Award for Voluntary Service

During the pandemic, it was one of only 12 Talking Newspapers that didn’t miss a single edition. It arranged for readers to read articles emailed to them, on their smartphones. A recording engineer then assembled all the contributions in the Heathfield studio. In recognition of this, the charity was awarded the Queens Award for Voluntary Service in 2022. https://wealdentalkingnews.org.uk/queens-award-for-voluntary-service/

Di from Wealden Talking News in the studio

Working to go fully digital

Recordings are mailed as USB sticks – weekly news and monthly magazines. The service is completely free. WTN is working hard to provide digital recordings. It streams recordings from the website, with availability on Alexa. Currently there are plans afoot to create podcasts. Although there are still many listeners that don’t have the internet.

Here are a few comments from those benefitting from the service:

From Wendy L

“A huge thank you for all your hard work putting these tapes together – they are great.”

From Jane S

“Absolutely Brilliant. I love the short stories. Your readers are so good and I feel I know the voices.”

From David & Jean W

“Great choice of topics, very enjoyable. Richard’s Roundup is just to our taste.”

Supported by local publishers

Sussex Life, Saga Magazine, People’s Friend Magazine (most popular!!) Sussex Express, Daily Mail, Times, BBC History & Wildlife, Sussex Living have all made content available to WTN

“ Thinking about the future. We have the accommodation, facilities and volunteers to become a hub should there be further decline in local audio services for blind and partially sighted people,” explained Di, Spokesperson, WTN

How to sign up or sign up on someone’s behalf

People can easily sign up for the FREE service. You don’t need to be registered blind just struggle to read a newspaper column. The biggest problem for WTN is getting the message out to potential listeners who are often isolated by their disability.

If anyone has of a relative or neighbour who might benefit from our service, just leave a message on the studio phone 01435 862 304. Someone will ring back and discuss how they can help.