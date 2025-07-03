The High Weald Walking Festival expands Its reach for 2025

Now in its 8th year, the High Weald Walking Festival is inviting you to get your boots on and explore the High Weald National Landscape, and discover local history and admire breathtaking views. The festival is free and runs from 13th - 21st September 2025.

The High Weald is a walker’s paradise. Its heavily wooded landscape boasts over 2,500km of public rights of way that journey through great estates, ancient forests, scattered ridge-top villages and its steep climbs reward you with breathtaking views across the valleys and beyond.

The Festival walks are for every level of walker, whether you’re looking for a gentle wellbeing stroll, are a seasoned long-distance hiker, or want to learn more about local habitats. Each walk is led by experienced, knowledgeable guides and this year, the programme adds new locations to its packed schedule, as well as both morning and afternoon start times.

New Partners & New Routes for 2025

Walks across the High Weald in Sussex, Surrey and Kent.

We’re delighted to announce our new partners for this year,Hastings Country Park and Kent Wildlife Trust, enabling walkers to explore new routes across the High Weald National Landscape. These partners join our existing partners:

Buchan Country Park

Worth Abbey

RSPB - Broadwater Warren

Forestry England – Bedgebury Pinetum

Ashdown Forest Conservators

Battle Health Walks

Kent & East Sussex Railway in partnership with Tenterden Footpaths Group

Tenterden & District History Society

Hop Pickers’ Line Heritage Group

Lucy Bowyer, Community Engagement Officer, High Weald National Landscape Partnership comments,

“We founded the High Weald Walking Festival 8 years ago with the goal of enabling more people to experience the beauty and diversity of the High Weald National Landscape.

Walks for all levels from wellbeing to nature, ecology, hikes and artists' walks.

It’s been exciting to see the event’s success grow year-on-year, attracting not only local people but also visitors from across the UK and abroad. And with huge thanks to our partners, we’re looking forward to an expanded programme for 2025 with new partners and themes that include artists walks and nature conservation. We hope you’ll join us!”

The High Weald Walking Festival is designed for everyone. Check the walk description for information on the length and difficulty level and which walks are accessible using public transport.

How to get involved

The Festival programme goes live on Thursday 28th August, .

Over 600 walkers took part in 2024.

To find out how you can get involved, visit www.highwealdwalks.org and sign up to the mailing list to receive all the latest updates as they go live.

Most of the walks will run on a ‘turn up on the day’ basis, but please check as some will require booking via the website.

The full programme and a range of self-guided walks will be available as free downloads from the website during September.

See you in September!

The High Weald Walking Festival is a collaboration between the High Weald National Landscape Partnership and several local branches of the Ramblers; Battle Ramblers, High Weald Walkers, Mid Sussex Ramblers and Rother Ramblers.