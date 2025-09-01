The History of the White Rock Baths

The famous annual four-day Swatch Battle of Hastings BMX is now taking place, with the Beach Best Trick this evening (Friday) at 6.00 in front of the White Rock home of Source Park. The finals of the battle take place this Sunday from 4.00 at the White Rock Theatre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Source Park is based in the former White Rock Baths, whose history I outlined in last week’s Observer. The Baths were constructed on more than an acre of beach leased from Hastings Council by a local company in the late 1870s. There was large pool for men at the west end of the 700 feet long Baths, with a smaller pool for women at the east end, and various other facilities between them, including Turkish baths. The White Rock Baths were very popular, but extremely expensive to maintain, and they only survived their early years thanks to the great generosity of local philanthropist Thomas Brassey.

But by the early 1920s the Baths were in such a poor state that Hastings Council in 1925 had to recover the lease of the premises, thereby giving the Council full ownership and control of the White Rock Baths for the first time. In 1925 a special committee was set up to suggest as soon as possible what alterations or reconstructions were needed, and in 1926 the borough surveyor reported that major improvements were needed throughout the structure. An Observer reporter went on a tour and reported that £25,000 was needed to make them up-to-date. But he was over-optimistic, as in May 1927 a detailed report by the borough surveyor Eustace Haynes on the state of the Baths described them as being in a “deplorable condition”. He said urgent repairs to the structure were needed. “The steel work carrying the promenade has perished to such an extent that it is now possible to remove large portions of the structure with the hands without using any force”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Haynes said that what ideally needed to be done would cost £102,000 (about £5.4 million today). The price was a shock to councillors, so they asked the new borough engineer Sidney Little for his opinion.

The Baths in 1972

Sidney Little – King Concrete, as he became known – had been appointed as the new borough engineer in July 1926 to draw up and implement a large-scale redevelopment and improvement plan for the town. He described Hastings and St Leonards as “Like some beauty-queen in decrepitude”. In December 1929 the Council adopted his Front Line Improvement Scheme (‘Front Line’ was the traditional name for town’s seafront). Over the following years, this included rebuilding and raising most of the seafront from Marine Parade to West St Leonards, constructing Britain’s first underground car parks, creating Bottle Alley under the promenade and building the country’s largest bathing pool.

Mr Little included in his plan a recommendation on what to do about the White Rock Baths. He said they should be mostly reconstructed, and this was agreed by the Council in mid-1929, with Cllr Dymond saying the larger former men’s pool at the west end “was in a shocking state of disrepair”. Preliminary work began in July 1929, with the men’s pool closing in the autumn.

The reconstruction of the larger pool – stage one of the restoration scheme - began in the spring of 1930, and took just over a year to complete, at a cost of nearly £34,000. It was opened on 27 June 1931 in a special ceremony conducted by Earl Howe. The Observer of 23 May called it “The largest and most hygienic covered pool in the country. … A triumph of artistic modern design, giving a delightful impression of cool lavishness and perfect decorative harmony.” The rebuilt pool was 165 x 37 feet; it was originally 180 x 40 feet. It had 150 ‘dressing boxes’ – small changing places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1932 the reconstruction of stage two of the Baths took place replacing nearly the facilities between the men’s and women’s pools, plus building on top of the promenade an entrance building (until then the Baths had no structure at promenade level). This building is now the prominent shop of Source Park. Sir Humphrey Rolleston opened stage two on 27 May 1933, the same day that he opened the new Bathing Pool at West St Leonards, said to be the largest such pool in the UK.

Section three of the Baths – the women’s smaller pool at the east end – was rebuilt in the following months. It was reduced from 90 x 40 feet to 75 x 30 feet, because it originally did not have sanitation and other facilities. It opened in July 1934.

In July 1935 Harry Baker, who had been manager of the Baths since 1912, described the rebuilt new Baths in the magazine Baths and Engineering. “The Reconstruction: Occupying a prominent position on the sea front, the building is probably the only building of its size and type which is entirely underground, 30 feet below promenade level, having over an acre of floor space beneath the roof, which is at the same time the public promenade overlooking the sea and beach.” A big problem before the rebuild had been that the floor of the boiler house that heated the water in the Baths was about 14 feet below high water spring tides, and was honeycombed with holes and cracks, allowing sea water to filter in at each high tide.

The new White rock Baths were very popular with both visitors and local residents up until the early months of the Second World War, which started in September 1939. Hastings Council closed all other entertainments but the Baths were allowed to remain open until the threat of a German invasion in late 1940, partly re-opening in 1942.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Baths opened fully in April 1945, becoming a big attraction for the town. But by the mid-1960s the Baths were suffering high maintenance bills, which increased steadily because of the location (underground and up against the sea), while at the same time the number of people using the Baths was falling, reducing the income from ticket sales. This was the result of fewer visitors coming to Hastings from the early 1950s when overseas holidays became affordable and trendy. The Baths finally closed in August 1980 when the Council’s new sports complex opened in Bohemia Road.