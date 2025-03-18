The Hungry Guest Bakery returns to Petworth!

The Hungry Guest is delighted to announce the opening of its new bakery production location on Petworth’s High Street. This exciting development marks a significant step in bringing bakery production back to Petworth, ensuring that all Hungry Guest outlets in the area will continue to serve freshly made, high-quality pastries, sweets, and baked goods.

The artisan bakery will serve as the central hub for the production of all bakery goods sold across the Hungry Guest’s locations in Petworth, and we will be announcing future events and workshops later in the spring. The site will supply fresh, hand-crafted bakery items directly to Hungry Guest outlets, ensuring the community continues to enjoy the same delicious products they’ve come to expect.

The opening of the new bakery is part of Hungry Guest’s ongoing commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and supporting the local economy. By bringing production back to Petworth, Hungry Guest is ensuring a more sustainable and efficient supply chain but also creating new local opportunities.

In addition to the bakery, we have The Hungry Guest Butchery where you'll find a selection of locally sourced meats. Our butchery is dedicated to providing high-quality, sustainable products, with a focus on full body butchering and exceptional customer service. The Hungry Guest food shop has a carefully curated selection of gourmet products, pantry staples, and local produce, and our café at Newlands House Gallery now offers expanded indoor seating alongside the beautiful outdoor seating area, perfect for a relaxing meal or coffee with friends. For those cycling to the café, cycle racks are conveniently located adjacent to the seating area.

The new bakery will begin production in the near future, and the team looks forward to continue serving Hungry Guest’s Petworth locations with the freshest baked goods.