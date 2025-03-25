The Kings Award is presented to local charity, Rotherfield St Martin

East Sussex Charity Honoured for Outstanding Voluntary Service

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherfield St Martin (RSM), a local charity dedicated to supporting older people in the community, was presented with The Kings Award for Voluntary Service on Monday 10th March 2025. The prestigious award was presented by The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr. Andrew Blackman, in recognition of the outstanding contribution of the many RSM volunteers, whose hard work has such a positive impact on the local community.

In his speech, Mr. Blackman praised RSM for embodying the very spirit of the Kings Award. He emphasised that the charity exemplifies the values of volunteerism — fostering community, supporting those in need, and bringing people together to create a stronger, more compassionate society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ceremony brought together over 100 RSM volunteers, members, and special guests including Jo Evans, the founder of RSM, and the charity’s patron, The Marquis of Abergavenny to celebrate their achievements.

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman with the RSM staff team and Councillor Christina Coleman,

Acknowledging Volunteers

Charity Manager, Vicky Cheeseman said, “We are so proud and grateful for every volunteer who has every given a minute of their time to support our members. The Kings Award for Voluntary Service is often described as the ‘MBE for volunteer groups,’. We are privileged to have so many people willing to make a real difference to older people living in the local area. This award is not just for the team at RSM; it is for the entire Rotherfield community, who continue to inspire us every day.”

About Rotherfield St Martin

Rotherfield St Martin provides friendship, social activities and vital support for older people in Rotherfield, Crowborough and the surrounding area.

What began as a weekly tea party for four older individuals in a back garden in 2004, has now grown to over 250 members and offers 40 activities each month. The charity aims to combat isolation and loneliness. to promote physical and social wellbeing and to provide essential support services.

More information can be found on their website www.rotherfieldstmartin.org.uk.