The Lion King roars at Fitzalan Howard Day Centre

Members of Guild Care’s Fitzalan Howard Day Centre for people with learning disabilities staged two lively performances of ‘The Lion King’ on Monday 15 September, both to packed audiences of families, supporters, and staff.

There were boos for Scar, the wicked uncle of our hero Simba, and plenty of applause as the audience clapped along to favourites including ‘Hakuna Matata’ and ‘I Just Can’t Wait to Be King’.

Colourful backdrops of the ‘Pridelands’ and jungle set the scenes for the story of how Simba fled after his father’s death, before finding new friends, falling in love, and ultimately returning to claim his rightful place as king.

The Fitzalan Howard Day Centre’s “Blah Blah Drama Group” stages several productions each year. As well as entertaining audiences, the performances help to build confidence among its members while encouraging teamwork and giving members a real sense of achievement when the applause rolls in.

This production had it all – drama, laughter, music, and colourful costumes – with a few moments of entertaining ad-libbing. Christine set the tone as narrator, while Shami shone in the lead role of Simba, describing it as her “favourite Disney film.” Hannah and Danny brought plenty of fun as Pumbaa and Timon, while fellow cast members Danny, Alice, Louise, and Lizzy embraced their roles brilliantly.

The show was directed by Fitzalan’s inspirational Darren Claydon, who led the curtain call to rousing applause.

“This is the first time we’ve done two performances in one day,” said Darren. “Everyone was keen to be involved, so we pulled out all the stops to make it happen. Hearing the audience’s appreciation really gives the whole cast a boost but the rehearsals are just as much fun. We’re already planning our pantomime!”

For more information about the Fitzalan Howard Day Centre or any of Guild Care’s services for people with learning disabilities in Worthing, call 01903 528600 or visit Support for Learning Disabilities in Worthing | Guild Care Services.