The Little Botanical and Plants By There win gold medal at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025

The Little Botanical has won a coveted gold medal at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 with their immersive Babylon Beats display, designed in partnership with interior planting designer, James Whiting of Plants By There.

Inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon - one of the ancient wonders of the world - Babylon Beats impressed judges in the Houseplants Studio category for its “high-quality plants” and “attention to detail”, achieving excellent across all categories of the judge’s checklist.

“We are absolutely over the moon to be awarded gold and recognised on such a nationally significant stage for our beautiful houseplants,” comments Morag Hill, Co-founder of The Little Botanical. “Our wonderful team works incredibly hard to ensure that everything we do is, not only of the highest quality, but also beautifully and creatively presented.

"It has been fantastic to collaborate with James of Plants By There to create this stunning, award-winning display. A huge thank you to RHS Chelsea Flower Show for having us and to the judges for recognising the care and attention to quality we put into growing our houseplants.”

Morag Hill and James Whiting

Babylon Beats features over 900 of The Little Botanical’s British grown, peat-free houseplants. Blending sculptural shapes with lush greenery and exploring multi-dimensional gardening, the display incorporates the five ancient elements that form our world - earth, fire, wind, sky and sea - taking inspiration from the Hanging Gardens of Babylon but through a 1980s lens.

This is the second year The Little Botanical has walked away from Chelsea with a medal, having received Silver at last year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show for their debut Plants with Soul display.

In honour of their win, The Little Botanical has launched a special Babylon Beats Chelsea Collection. Available to purchase on their website, the range features some of the gorgeous greenery included in this year's display, each in a limited-edition Chelsea pot which is a replica of those included in the award-winning Babylon Beats display.