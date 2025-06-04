The Little Botanical brings Chelsea to Chichester with a gold-award winning display at their Little Shop

Their Chelsea exhibit, Babylon Beats, was designed and built in collaboration with plant interior designer, James Whiting of Plants By There. Featuring over 900 of the brand’s peat-free houseplants in an immersive set up which combined the mystery and intrigue of the ancient Hanging Gardens of Babylon with vibrant 80s styling.

Keen to share this winning showcase with the local community, this June the team is bringing their slice of Chelsea success to their Little Shop in Runcton, Chichester. Visitors to the Little Shop will enjoy a spectacular reworking of the gold-medal winning display, which blends sculptural shapes with lush greenery and incorporates the five ancient elements that form our world - earth, fire, wind, sky and sea - but through a unique 1980s lens.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to take home their own piece of Chelsea from The Little Botanical’s limited edition Chelsea Collection.

“Our nursery, Hills Plants, has been based in Chichester for more than 50 years. Since opening our shop, our local community have been our biggest supporters,” comments Morag Hill, Co-founder of The Little Botanical. “Therefore, we felt it only right to share this incredible achievement with the wonderful people of Chichester and give our loyal customers a chance to experience a slice of Chelsea right on their doorstep.”

Since opening their first bricks and mortar shop in Runcton at the end of 2023, The Little Botanical has experienced a fantastic response from local customers enabling them to expand the retail space with an outdoor area to allow customers to browse a wide range of gardening plants too, all predominantly grown locally.

In addition to selling their award-winning houseplants, outdoor plants and collection of chic homewares, the Little Shop is known for creating beautiful displays, cementing its reputation as a destination store and allowing visitors a welcome break from the normal fast-paced shopping experience. The Chelsea award-winning Babylon Beats is the first installation to be showcased at The Little Botanical’s Little Shop and will be available for visitors to experience throughout June 2025.

Discover The Little Botanical Little Shop at Runcton, Chichester or find out more here - thelittlebotanical.co.uk.

