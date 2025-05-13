The Little Botanical partners with Plants By There to bring the Hanging Gardens of Babylon to RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025

This May, Chichester-based The Little Botanical will be back at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025, with an immersive display inspired by one of the ancient wonders of the world.

Following the award-winning success of Plants with Soul at the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show, this year the team has partnered with interior planting designer & RHS Gold Medal winner, James Whiting of Plants By There, to push the boundaries of houseplant design.

Their Babylon Beats showcase will feature over 900 of The Little Botanical’s British grown, peat-free houseplants. Blending sculptural shapes with lush greenery and exploring multi-dimensional gardening, the display incorporates the five ancient elements that form our world - earth, fire, wind, sky and sea - taking inspiration from the Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

Visitors to the indoor garden will be invited to embark on a pilgrimage through the elements, paying their respects to the fundamental elements of the natural world, represented by an exotic collection of The Little Botanical’s houseplants.

James Whiting of Plants By There

“Designing Babylon Beats in collaboration with The Little Botanical has been an incredibly exciting and creatively fulfilling journey. It’s not every day that you get to bring to life an immersive indoor garden concept that blends bold design with the beauty and wellbeing benefits of nature,” comments James Whiting. “What makes this project even more special is our shared commitment to sustainability - we’ve carefully selected plants that are responsibly and locally grown right here in the UK by The Little Botanical, which really adds another layer of meaning and integrity to the space. To be showcasing this creation at such a prestigious event as RHS Chelsea is both an honour and a huge thrill for the entire team. We’re genuinely looking forward to unveiling the display and sharing our passion for design and greenery with everyone at the show!"

Among the peat-free plants included in the display will be trailing epipremnum and vibrant anthuriums, as well as exotic orchids and a collection of structural ferns including boston ferns, staghorn ferns and blue star ferns.

Morag Hill, Co-Founder of The Little Botanical, comments: "We had the most incredible experience at last year's Chelsea Flower Show, winning a Silver Gilt Medal for our Plants with Soul display, which celebrated the heritage of the plants on show. This year we are embracing our creativity by partnering with James for an ambitious display that channels one of the most famous gardens in history! Babylon Beats combines our passion for the natural world and sustainability with James’s unique flair for extraordinary design - we can't wait for you all to see it.”

As fourth generation specialist growers with a planet first approach, The Little Botanical grow their wide range of plants using sustainable methods and peat-free soil at their nursery in West Sussex. The family run firm were one of the first UK nurseries to make the move to peat-free, using their extensive horticultural knowledge to ensure their commitment to sustainable growing continued to produce the high-quality houseplants for which they are renowned. All the plants featured in Babylon Beats embody this dedication to a sustainable future, working alongside the environment to produce the finest quality plants.

The award-winning Plants with Soul display at the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show

RHS Chelsea Flower Show is being held between 20 - 24 May 2025. Visitors to the show can find the Babylon Beats garden in the Houseplant Studio section sponsored by Malvern Garden Buildings.

To find out more visit:

www.rhs.org.uk/shows-events/rhs-chelsea-flower-show

To discover The Little Botanical's Chelsea Collection, click here - https://thelittlebotanical.com/collections/rhs-chelsea-flower-show