The Little Botanical raise a glass to mothers at special event unveiling their new collection of cut flower bouquets

Known for their quality houseplants and stylish range of planters, pots and gifts, The Little Botanical hosted an evening to showcase their new Mother’s Day collection as well as providing a sneak preview of their first ever collection of cut flower bouquets – Flowers with Soul.

The beautiful range of vibrant bouquets have been designed in collaboration with esteemed florist, Jane Scott, featuring a mix of roses, snapdragons, tulips and lilies combined with gorgeous greenery and foliage to give each display a unique Little Botanical twist. Perfect for all occasions, each bouquet is hand tied and beautifully wrapped.

The evening was a great success with mums, daughters, sisters and friends gathering to toast the start of springtime with drinks, nibbles and fabulous goodie bags. Always picturesque, the Little Shop was dressed to spring perfection with a floral archway forming a gorgeous backdrop for photos. The Little Botanical team were also on hand to offer helpful tips and advice on their range of plants, homewares and the new bouquets.

The Little Botanical’s Mother’s Day range and Flowers with Soul collection are available to purchase at both the Little Shop in Runcton and also via their website - https://thelittlebotanical.com

1 . Contributed Guests at The Little Botanical's Mother's Day event Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Morag and Jane at the launch of Flowers With Soul Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Guests at The Little Botanical's Mother's Day event Photo: Submitted