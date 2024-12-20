The Mayor of Chichester's Christmas concert fundraiser

On Friday, 13th December, the Mayor’s Charity Concert turned out to be a fortunate occasion for all involved, despite the initial setback of a daytime power outage. The power was restored just in time for the event to commence at The Council House.

The evening was filled with festive cheer, thanks to the delightful music provided by the Sleepy Lagoon Orchestra. Their repertoire of 1940s Swing Music, interspersed with well-known Christmas carols and songs such as "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Jingle Bells," perfectly captured the holiday spirit. The Mayor, visibly moved by the music, took to the dance floor with her Consort, adding a personal touch to the joyous atmosphere.

Guests were warmly welcomed by volunteers from Waterhaven Place Care Home with a complimentary glass of Ashling Park wine upon arrival. The wine was also available for purchase at the bar, which was managed by the Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayoress. All profits from the bar sales were donated to the Foodbank, contributing to the evening's charitable cause.

A highlight of the event was the raffle, hosted by the Mayor, which featured an impressive array of prizes. Attendees had the chance to win tickets to the top of the Cathedral Spire, a year’s membership to the New Park Cinema, and a beautifully crafted quilt made by a former Mayor and current City Councillor.

Raffle Prize table.

The concert successfully raised over £500 for the Chichester District Foodbank. These funds will go a long way in providing essential items such as toiletries, sanitary products, and food for those in need within the community. The Mayor expressed her gratitude to all who attended and supported the event, emphasising the importance of community spirit and generosity during the festive season.

Looking ahead, the Mayor announced another fundraising concert for the Foodbank, scheduled for Friday, 11th April 2025. This upcoming event will feature a performance by the Selsey Shantymen and will include a supper. Tickets are already available for purchase online via Ticket Tailor or at the reception of The Council House.

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/chichestercitycouncil/1506603

The Mayor’s ongoing efforts to support the Chichester District Foodbank highlight the City Council’s commitment to helping those in need. Events like these not only raise vital funds but also bring people together, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose. The Mayor encourages everyone to participate in the upcoming concert and continue supporting local charitable initiatives.