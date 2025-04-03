The Medi Tech Trust team visits Parliament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Medi Tech Trust Team spent the day at the House of Commons last week. They were invited by the MP for Sussex Weald, Nusrat Ghani. During the visit the team were able to spend time in the Public Gallery of the Chamber, watching Nusrat Ghani carry out her duties as Madam Deputy Speaker and listening to a Motion put forward by an MP.

Nusrat Ghani made the day even more special by arranging a meeting with Wes Streeting the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom. During this meeting the two founding trustees, Bob Lewis and Graham Watson, were given a chance to explain the guiding principles of Medi Tech Trust and discuss the wastage of so many valuable medical consumables and equipment which cannot be returned to the NHS or the issuing supplier/manufacturer. They also explained their commitment to the ongoing programmes of Medical Training which Medi Tech Trust started in 2008 and has organised each year, excluding the pandemic, since then. This programme gives on the spot training in both technique, and how to use the equipment which is often supplied from Medi Tech Trust donations, to front line staff in overseas hospitals. Medi Tech Trust supports UK surgeons and nurses who give their spare time to travel and give instruction on their various skills.

Our Sussex Weald MP has taken a great interest in the way Medi Tech Trust is encouraging East Sussex GP Practices and also the general public to recycle unused sealed medical consumables and equipment, when they are no longer needed - due to recovery or end of life - and this was explained to the Secretary of State. These valuable and much needed items often end up as landfill. The items are sorted by the team and their volunteers before being sent to the most suitable place that can use them. It is surprising that quite a lot can be used locally in East Sussex, in Food and Baby Banks, youth organisations and other non-profit organisations. Other items go further afield including War Zones and Low-Income Countries. These together with donated medical equipment from all over the UK are then transported to wherever they are much needed.

What is saved by Medi Tech Trust is only a drop in the ocean, but this is a unique charity which would like to do more.

Volunteers are still needed in the Hailsham Headquarters – hours to suit – come and join the team 01323 442211