The men of Sycamore Grove grow moustaches for Movember!
Led by Laurence Amstad, Home Service Advisor, the Sycamore Grove team is committed to making a difference. By growing their mustaches throughout November, they aim to challenge the stigma surrounding men’s health issues and encourage open dialogue.
"We believe that every man deserves a long, healthy life," says Laurence. "By participating in Movember, we hope to raise awareness and funds to support vital research and programs. Every donation, big or small, can make a significant impact."
Join the Movement
You can support the Sycamore Grove team by donating to their Movember page: https://uk.movember.com/team/2434625 . Every contribution, no matter the size, helps fund groundbreaking research and support programs that save lives.
Movember is a global charity that raises awareness and funds for men's health issues, specifically prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health. Every November, men around the world grow moustaches to spark conversations and raise awareness. Movember has funded over 1,200 men's health projects worldwide, making a significant impact on improving men's health and well-being.