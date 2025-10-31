The Mid Sussex TImes 100 years ago

Middy banner 1925

No news on the front page was good news for Mid Sussex Times owner Charles Clarke for the edition of 13 October 1925.

The whole large broadsheet page was devoted to a highly-lucrative advertisement for Moody’s Motors of Western Road, Hove as part of the Motor Show. You could buy a Singer car at prices between £225 and £760.

Elsewhere, there was reported one of the first double deaths on the London-Brighton road near Pyecombe, when a young couple died after a lorry hit their motor cycle and the driver carried on without seeking help. His lorry was later found in a garage in Lewes Road, Brighton.

In noting the retirement of Burgess Hill Chapel pastor George Millar after 11 years it was remarked that it took that time to clear the debt on building the chapel. Much older Brighton and Hove Albion fans from the 1950s might recall the name Alec Whitcher from Haywards Heath. In 1925 he was a young consultant engineer on enlarging the gas holder at Hurstpierpoint. He also wrote a book on the Albion.

There was a long report on what was described as the “elocutionary” recital at Cuckfield’s Queen’s Hall by Mr F. Spaight, described as the “popular elocutionist”. He said modestly that in the USA 2,500 people had queued to see him.

One of the guests at the opening of the new women’s infirmary at West Hylands, Cuckfield, was Charles Longley, who firm would build part of Burgess Hill’s town centre much later. Mrs Neville Chamberlain, wife of the Prime Minister performed the opening, in the days when married women were often denied their own first name. Readers could buy copies of the group photograph for 10 shillings and six pence.

Anyone any idea what a toque is? It’s an elegant wide-brimmed ladies’ hat and in 1925 you could buy one trimmed with ostrich feathers for 14 shillings and nine pence from Bon Marche.

Leylands Park house at Burgess Hill, described as moderate size, was auctioned. It had nine bedrooms and oak staircase and came with a farm, stables and ten acres of meadows. An estate was later named after it.

James Bruce, of Brighton, arrested for being drunk, was found to be a high-decorated war hero from World War One. Magistrates at Haywards Heath Petty Sessions discharged him after hearing he carried the scars of 18 wounds, had a metal plate in his head, and had suffered shell shock.

Burgess Hill Choral Society’s conductor Mr H Graves appealed “very earnestly” for more tenors and basses as they rehearsed “Blest Pair of Sirens” and Parry’s “There is an old belief.”

Names. Names. More names. That’s what local papers lived by 100 years ago. Hundreds of them accompanied a report on the show of the slickly-named Hurst Root, Corn, and Butter Show and Ploughing Match Association. Did you get all that? Mr S Hole won a prize for two acres of mangels.

Willam Charles Bell died from kidney infection at 20 after falling ill after serving as assistant butcher on the liner Mauretania. Every one of the givers of 60 bouquets was named in his funeral report.

“There are no sportsmen on Keymer Council” claimed a letter writer protesting at high charges for Hassocks FC to use Adastra Park. The council dropped its annual rent from £15 to £10. An ad for Madam Chilton-Goffin at Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield, described her as a famous pianiste, with an e.

