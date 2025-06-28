The Middy 100 years ago

In terms of exciting layout the Mid Sussex Times front page of 23 June 1925 was a bit of a mess. But it was a highly profitable mess.

The news was squeezed in the cracks between large advertisements for equally large ladies silk knickers and the like from Bon Marche of Western Road, Hove. The goods included something called a feathered necklace at a sale price of 12 shillings and seven pence.

In one of the gaps we learn Thomas Cutmore of Blackheath knocked another car off the Handcross Hill road. He was fined £5 and almost as much in costs at what they called Haywards Petty Sessions.

Another headline was devoted to Queen Alexandra Rose Day. Money-bags Haywards Heath outdid everyone with £46 raised, compared with a mere £24 from Burgess Hill. Alexandra launched the scheme in 1912 to help the poor and it raised £4 million in today’s money in its first year.

Alexandra, from Denmark, widow of King Edward VII, died in November 1925 at 80 but the fund-raising continues to this day.

A third heading proclaimed New Organ As Memorial. It wasn’t an early transplant but a Keymer Parochial Church Council discussion on finding money to install a new organ in memory of the late Rev HC Bond. A meeting of all parishioners was called.

A fourth headline in a dull news week informed readers of a “First Rate Programme” at the Picture House, Haywards Heath. Something called hurricane action was promised in Lights Out and the other film proclaimed: “When a Man’s a Man”. Details of the plot were printed, helpful for those who preferred to stay at home.

Wealthy Mrs Beamish regretted postponing her garden party at her house Chelworth, but she had whooping cough.

A disabled World War 1 soldier was denied applying for a rent collector job because he had a disability pension. The Burgess Hill British Legion protested in vain.

A painstaking and seemingly endless column listed every donation or money raised at the St Andrews Church fete, which raised a good total of £158-17s and 3d. That’s about £12,000 in 2025 money.

The paper had a “late news” column for stories breaking the day before publication. Poor George Brooks, 21, badly injured a thigh, leg, and foot falling off a trailer after jumping on it to get a lift.

A pupil called Harman returned a remarkable nine wickets for one run as his side London Road School thrashed rivals Junction Road 66 runs to 18 at stoolball.

An “unthoughtful” cow caused the charabanc of Burgess Hill Sewing Club’s outing to brake suddenly resulting in the destruction of Mr G Martin’s hat “which became mixed up in the brakes.”

The Middy was not slow to place appropriate matching ads under news items. A GPO worker fell from a telegraph pole in Janes Lane and needed hospital care. Underneath an advertisement said: “Insure Against Personal Accident with Bradley and Vaughan.”

Brighton and Hove Grocers beat Haywards Heath Cricket Club by five wickets in a match played at neutral Cuckfield Park because neither side had use of their home pitch.

A busy letters page included a plea from Mr H J Cribb of Ditchling Common for someone to find him a Stag Beatle (or Lucans Cervus) for photographic purposes.

PHIL DENNETT