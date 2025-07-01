The National Garden Scheme and the importance of water in our gardens

Water is the life blood that supports all life on earth and is vital to any garden. The National Garden Scheme is partnered with WWT to promote a wider understanding of the importance of wetlands and water in nature and in our gardens – we share information on how to create mini-wetlands in our gardens and how to conserve water in the increasingly hot summers. With over 1,700 National Garden Scheme gardens mentioning water in their descriptions the importance of this life-giving element is clear.

From natural swimming ponds and stately rills to barrel ponds and water gardens in Belfast sinks, the variety of water in our gardens is inspiring. While water features provide fabulous depths to garden design, it also supports a wide variety of water loving plants and attracts wildlife too.

• According to research there’s a greater acreage of gardens than nature reserves in England, that’s why in a changing climate our gardens are SO important.

• There are 23 million gardens in the UK, and each one, whatever their size, can play a part in reversing biodiversity loss.

• The parts of your garden which feature water support more life per area than any other habitat.

• Whether you have a balcony, a window box, an urban patch or an acre or more, start thinking of it as an eco-system in its own right and a steppingstone in connecting habitats to create wildlife corridors.

Be inspired!

With so many of our National Garden Scheme gardens showcasing water in its myriad forms here are some of the West Sussex NGS gardens, opening in July to inspire you.

Meadowside, West ChiltingtonNEW Thursday Thursday 3rd July (10am-4pm)

Designed to encourage wildlife, the formal areas are gradually being adapted. In the back garden, annual wild flowers have replaced box hedging, erigeron and chamomile have been allowed to self-seed between brick paths and paving; part of the lawn has become a wildflower area. A summerhouse looks out onto the fish pond and the deck has views over the wildlife areas and woodland beyond.

The Old Vicarage, WashingtonEvery Thursday and Sunday 27th July (10am-4pm) pre-booking essential

Gardens of 3½ acres set around 1832 Regency house (not open). The front is formally laid out with topiary, wide lawn, mixed border and contemporary water sculpture. The rear features new and mature trees from C19, herbaceous borders, water garden and stunning uninterrupted views of the North Downs. The Japanese garden with waterfall and pond leads to a large copse, stream, treehouse and stumpery.

Peelers Retreat, ArundelTuesday 8th, Saturday 12th and Tuesday 22nd July (2pm-5pm)

This inspirational space is a delight with permanent gazebos and comfortable seating to sit and relax, enjoying delicious teas. When cold we light the fire for our guests. Interlocking beds packed with year-round colour and scent, shaded by specimen trees, inventive water features and a range of quirky woodland sculptures.

12 Keepers Wood, ChichesterThursday 10th and 17th July (2pm-5pm) pre-booking essential

A north facing, ¼ acre garden situated at the edge of the city, wedged between tall trees and open agricultural land was redesigned in 2017 to showcase its unique position. The result is a garden of different moods: Annabelle hydrangeas, a fern-packed woodland area, and a 90ft Piet Oudolf inspired prairie border, complemented by a majestic oak, a willow tipi, a pond, and a cut flower border.

Nyetimber Manor, PulboroughFriday 11th July (9.30am-5.30pm) 2 hour timed slots pre-booking essential

Nestled below the vineyards, The Manor garden at Nyetimber is one that is rarely glimpsed. This garden has everything from extensive herbaceous borders, to orchard, flower and rose garden, and courtyard. A tapestry of topiary, reflected in the lily ponds frame a beautiful view of the South Downs. Extensively redesigned and replanted in 2020, this newly establishing garden is one not to be missed.

Opens Saturday 12th July (10.30am-5.30pm)

Nestled at the foot of the South Downs within a landscaped park, Wiston House has a Victorian garden under restoration. Features include a conservatory, terraced lawns with herbaceous borders, a cascade, woodland garden, Italian parterre, wildflower garden, walled vegetable garden and Victorian greenhouses.

Berlas, MidhurstOpens Sunday 13th July (1.30pm-4.30pm) pre-booking essential

150ft south west facing, sloping town garden, developed over 10 years by current owner. Hedges and trees planted, together with a wildlife pond. This is a garden that showcases seasonal succession from early to late flowering prairie style planting. Two areas of grass kept as wild meadows. Collection of succulents, echeveria, and pelargoniums. Unusual pots and planters.

Sullington Old Rectory, Storrington Tuesday 15th and Wednesday 16th July (9.30am-5.30pm) 2 hour timed slots pre-booking essential

With a backdrop of stunning views of the South Downs, the naturalistic style of this beautiful country garden sits perfectly into the surrounding landscape. The rarely opened garden inc a potager, orchard, herb garden, mature trees and shrubs, South African themed border, newly extended large perennial borders, a profusion of grasses and experimental planting in the moist meadows.

The Orchard, PoyningsNew Thursday 17th July (11am-5pm) with another garden, Woodlands, 2 hour timed slots pre-booking essential

This is a new garden, planted in autumn 2023 after finishing a new build on site. We have soft, prairie planting in the front and a rambling, informal cottage garden around the back, with a cutting bed, soft fruit, vegetables and a small natural pond. Stunning views of the South Downs.

Woodlands, FulkingNew Thursday 17th July (11am-5pm) with another garden, Woodlands, 2 hour timed slots pre-booking essential

Quiet location at the foot of the South Downs with lovely views and easy access for a walk. East, south and west facing with beautiful herbaceous perennials, alliums, shrubs, roses and grasses set against lawn, gravel and decking. Small pond, and tree owl and glass flower sculptures.

The Hidden Garden, SelseySunday 20th July (10am-4pm)

The Hidden Garden is a community gardening project encouraging local people to become involved with growing fruit, vegetables, herbs and flowers as well as providing spaces for wildlife to thrive. Pretty wildlife pond. The garden is open to people of all ages and abilities, organised by the Selsey Community Forum but looked after by a dedicated group of local volunteers.

Cumberland House, PulboroughThursday 24th and Sunday 27th July with another garden, Thakeham Place Farm (2pm-5pm)

A Georgian village house (not open), next to the C12 church with a beautiful, mature ¾ acre English country garden. The garden comprises a walled garden laid out as a series of rooms with well-stocked flower beds, two rare ginkgo trees, and yew topiary. Raised pond. This leads to an informal garden with vegetable, herb, and fruit areas, pleached limes, and a lawn shaded by a copper beech tree.

Thakeham Place Farm, PulboroughThursday 24th and Sunday 27th July with another garden, Cumberland House (2pm-5pm)

Set in the middle of a working dairy farm, the garden has evolved over the last 35 yrs. Taking advantage of its sunny position on free draining greensand, the borders are full of sun loving plants and grasses with a more formal area surrounding the farmhouse (not open). In 2024 a new natural pond has been created in the wilder area of the garden to encourage wildlife.

The Old Rectory, PulboroughSaturday 26th and Sunday 27th July (11am-5pm)

A formal front garden with sunken centrepiece and rose and flower beds of approximately ½ acre. Large rear garden consisting of small woods, croquet lawn with beds, natural swimming pond and large summerhouse, small orchard and meadow, and walled area by pickleball court. Many interesting trees including a 500 year old sweet chestnut.

Architectural Plants, North HeathSunday 27th July (10am-5pm)

Architectural Plants is home to an ensemble of captivating garden spaces designed to inspire you. Explore the Mediterranean lake garden and surrounding bankside walk tended by Head Gardener Colin and his apprentices. Italian cypress, olives, pines, hardy palms, spiky plants, and bamboo grove. The guided tour including the large Acer house, the greenhouse of exciting and rare exotics, and a specialist Niwaki Production Zone. Prepare to enter exotica.

The Beeches, HaslemereSunday 27th July with another garden, Shalford House (1pm-5.30pm)

3 acre informal garden linked to an attached 5 acre wood. With curving flower borders adjoining the lawns to the front of the house with meandering gravel paths. Mediterranean planting, low circular hedging and stone fountain to the rear. The hard landscaping at the back of the house melds into woodland softened with ferns, hostas and tree ferns.

Shalford House, Kingsley GreenSunday 27th July with another garden, The Beeches (1pm-5.30pm)

A garden designer and plantsman’s garden, set in 40 acres, with 10 acres of well maintained gardens created over 30 years. Featuring various herbaceous borders, ponds, a waterfall lake, and a 120 metre rill. Walled garden with large Alitex greenhouse with interesting plants including acers, hostas, Cornus kousa and hydrangeas, all within a beautiful setting.

The Folly, ChichesterSunday 27th July (2pm-4.30pm)

Colourful cottage garden surrounding a C16 period house (not open), set in pretty downland village of Charlton, close to Levin Down Nature Reserve. Herbaceous borders well-stocked with a wide range of plants. Variety of perennials, grasses, annuals and shrubs to provide long season of colour and interest. Old well. Water Feature. Busy bees.

What you garden visit does

With record donations in 2024, the power of gardens and garden visits for good causes is evident. 2024 was another landmark year for the National Garden Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the 2024 garden opening season. The impact of these donations to the major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by the funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them. The funding has also provided support to those in the Gardens and Health sector along with community gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit https://ngs.org.uk

NB Occasionally garden openings have to be cancelled. Always check on the NGS website beforehand.

