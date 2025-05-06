The Novium Museum launches public search ahead of major Shippam’s exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In 1924, Queen Mary visited the Shippam’s factory in Chichester and left with an unusual royal gift — one of a series of miniature jars of Anchovy Paste, specially made for display in her famous dolls house. Over a century later, The Novium Museum is on the hunt to track one down.

The search comes ahead of a major new exhibition, ‘Hurrah for Shippam’s!’, opening at The Novium Museum on Saturday 12 July 2025. Celebrating one of Chichester’s most iconic and best-loved brands, the exhibition will explore the fascinating story behind the company — from inventive advertising and quirky packaging to the local people who made it all happen.

The miniature jar, presented to Queen Mary during her visit to the East Walls factory, is now a rare collector’s item. It’s believed that several of these jars were sold locally at auction last year, and The Novium Museum is appealing to the public to help locate one that could be borrowed for display in the exhibition.

Cllr John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council, says: “This is a tiny jar with a big story. It’s a wonderful example of how Shippam’s reached from Chichester all the way to the royal family, and we’d love to be able to bring this remarkable moment in local history to life.”

Funded with support from Arts Council England, the exhibition draws on Shippam’s extraordinary advertising archive, brought to light through a community-led project involving local volunteers and former employees. It will showcase nostalgic TV jingles, vibrant packaging, factory-floor artefacts, and newly recorded oral histories.

Founded in 1786, Shippam’s grew from a family grocer into a household name. The company exported potted meats and fish pastes around the world, all while staying rooted in Chichester. Known for its pioneering advertising and deep sense of community, Shippam’s holds a special place in the hearts of many local families.

The Novium Museum is calling on collectors, historians, and members of the public to check their cabinets, attics and family heirlooms. If you own one of the miniature jars — or know someone who might — please get in touch by emailing: [email protected]

‘Hurrah for Shippam’s!’ will open at The Novium Museum on Saturday 12 July. For more information about the project and the upcoming exhibition, visit: www.thenovium.org/shippams