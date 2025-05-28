The Oak Barn, Burgess Hill raises an impressive £1582.98 for the RNLI!

From fresh crab and seafood linguine to prawn coconut curry and a traditional Fisherman’s Feast – nearly 400 specials were sold during the week.

All fish and seafood were delivered daily from the Sussex coasts and cooked to order – fresh from sea to plate! To support this cause, a portion of each seafood week dish was donated.

Seafood Week is pivotal in raising awareness of the importance of eating sustainable seafood and how fish can help maintain a healthy and balanced diet.

Sustainability is key – it helps maintains a healthy and diverse ocean ecosystem and minimalizes impacts on endangered, threatened and protected marine species. Led hugely by volunteers operating a 24/7 lifeboat service and aim to educate the public on coastal safety.

RNLI are a critical charity who keep our coastlines and communities safe. They provide essential services including search and rescue, lifeguard services, flood rescue, water safety education.

Relying on mostly donations and fundraising they have saved over 144,000 lives since their founding in 1824!

To end the week on a high note (maybe not for Chris) The Oak Barn’s staff and customers were provided the opportunity to soak him. For a donation, guests were able to grab a water gun or bucket and take their best shot at him all in the name of charity. Chris, as always in good spirits, commented “it is the least I can do compared to what the brave RNLI workers do on a daily basis”.

The Oak Barn is proud to support numerous national food awareness campaigns throughout the year – visit The Oak Barn Restaurant website for upcoming events.

This week was a huge success so an enormous thank you to all that dined, donated and participated in ‘soak the boss’ – they are proud to be supporting such a worthy cause.

1 . Contributed Seafood Linguine Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Prawn Coconut Curry Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Traditional Fisherman's Feast Photo: Submitted