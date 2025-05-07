The Old Market, Hove, is one of 21 theatres receive funding from Theatres Trust
Funding will support The Old Market in Hove (TOM) to continue its innovative 360-degree digital projection format in a more environmentally friendly and time-efficient way by installing a permanent projection grade gauze on a runner system.
In the eighth round of the scheme, 21 community theatres received grants of up to £5,000 to support vitally important projects. The programme funds not-for-profit theatres to deliver small projects that make a big difference to their resilience, sustainability, and accessibility, or to increase the diversity of their audiences.
Joshua McTaggart, CEO of Theatres Trust says, Theatres Trust is delighted to be able to support more than twenty ambitious theatres with vital projects that will ensure these important cultural spaces can continue to serve their local communities for many years to come. The vast array of projects funded in this round illustrates the many ways that theatres are keen to improve their buildings to welcome wider audiences and host a broader range of performances and activities. Amongst the essential repairs and upgrades, I’m particularly pleased to see more theatres embracing the possibilities of harnessing digital technology to build a more sustainable and inclusive future.
Stuart Hobley, Director of The Linbury Trust said, This is such an incredible range of theatres across the UK, and all of them are using this funding to help their spaces to thrive and be more welcoming for people to visit. From better Wi-Fi infrastructure to urgent repairs, and improved access for people with disabilities, these grants have a big impact in supporting theatre and its role in everyday life.
Find out more via the Theatres Trust website https://www.theatrestrust.org.uk