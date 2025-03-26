The Old Way Arundel Loop Walk is in its third year

The Annual Old Way Arundel Loop Walk is taking place this year on Saturday, April 5th starting out from St. Nicholas Church, Arundel at 10.30pm

This is the third year that this popular annual walk has taken place. It is organised by three local churches that are on the original Old Way path that pilgrims and walkers took between Southampton and Canterbury. This lost pilgrimage route was rediscovered on the 1360 ‘Gough Map’, known as Britain’s “oldest road map”.

The walk taking place on April 5th , the Arundel Loop Old Way Walk, is setting out from St. Nicholas Church Arundel, at 10.30am, going through Arundel Park to South Stoke and visiting St. Leonard's Church, South Stoke and than along and over the river to North Stoke, where refreshments will be waiting at St. Mary's Church. The walk will then return via Houghton Bridge and Arundel Park back to Arundel. Alternatively, people not wishing to walk back can get a train from Amberley Station to Arundel.

There are spectacular views throughout this walk.

Should you wish to join the walk, please contact the Parish Office at St. Nicholas Church :

Telephone : 01903 882262 ( 10am - 2pm Tuesday - Friday)