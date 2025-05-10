The Pet Store in Ringmer celebrates 20 years

Vanessa and Gregg Leon set up The Pet Store opposite Ringmer Green in 2005 and both are delighted their operation has gone from strength to strength.

As well as providing food, bedding and treats for all types of family pets, horses and ponies, she is also involved with supporting a charity which aims to help animals left homeless or injured in Ukraine. Together with Rebecca Remnant of K9 Rescue Ukraine she provides food parcels and contributes to costs of running regular visits to the war-torn country with the express purpose of relieving the suffering of animals.

Vanessa says: "I know we can only address the tip of the iceberg. But someone once said: 'How can you help deal with such a massive and hearbreaking need?' so I say, "Well I helped those dogs, those cats and those horses and that's better than not helping at all."

As far as the Ringmer business is concerned she explained: "Gregg and I have always had a love of animals and were aware there was a need for a good quality, independent pet store in the Ringmer area.

"We started in the parade of shops but had soon outgrown those premises. We were fortunate to be able to move to our current premises opposite the lovely Green.

"Over time we've extended to allow for more stock including our new range of equestrian feed, bedding and accessories.

"Our customers value our family ethos and genuine desire to priovide products and advice for their animal companions - be it dogs, cats, horses, birds, small animals, poultry and fish!"

On May 18 she's taking a group to Ockley in Surrey where Tom, the driving force behind K9 Rescue Ukraine is talking about his work helping animals in the country.