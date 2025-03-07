The Pett Slip Buoys come to Beckley!

Beckley’s Diamond Divas are proud to be able to Support PLIRB (Pett Level Independent Life Boat) and are hosting a fund raising evening featuring the Pett Slip Buoys and The Rye Bay Crew. It will be a sea themed night of songs and supper. The event is to be held at Beckley Village hall on Sat 29th March @ 7pm.

There will be a fun raffle with a day trip to the IOW for upto 7 people and a car alongside other sea themed prizes. Tickets are selling out fast and are £25. Tickets can be bought online@ THE-DIAMOND-DIVAS.SQUARE.SITE

PLIRB has a proud history of being an independent lifeboat since 1970. This means they are not a part of the RNLI funding and do not receive funding from the RNLI.

The service was founded initially to support the local fishing community and became the Pett Level Rescue Boat Association (subsequently the Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat Association) – receiving charity status in the 1980’s.

In their 55-year history PLIRB has become a valued and respected community asset and service. They have an ambitious and exciting future ahead – and a four year plan to future proof their services to meet and exceed the expectations of their operations. STAGE ONE: BOATHOUSE DEVELOPMENT | COMPLETION TARGET: 2026 | ESTIMATED COST: £150,000 & STAGE TWO: REPLACE RETIRED RESCUE BOAT | COMPLETION TARGET: 2027 | ESTIMATED COST: £110,000.

This is a significant period of improvement, development and fundraising and they are urgently appealing for support. It was out of this need for funds that the volunteers who loved to sing began performing as The Pett Slip Buoys.

All the money they earn from performances goes towards the new boathouse and boat target.

They are holding their annual open day on Sunday 24 August 2025, from 11am to 3pm and everyone is welcome. If you would like to be involved, please email [email protected].