The £100k charity appeal to provide local community dementia services

It is estimated that 1 in 2 of us will be affected by dementia in our lifetime, whether that is developing the condition ourselves or caring for a loved one. Sage House in Tangmere, run by local charity Dementia Support, brings life-changing dementia services together under one roof, giving care and hope to our local communities.

On Tuesday 3rd December, the charity is launching its two-week Christmas Double Up Appeal. Between 3rd – 17th December, every donation to Sage House will be DOUBLED, giving your kind gift double the impact and providing a “lifeline” to thousands of families across the county.

Raising £100,000 will deliver dementia support locally, improving the quality of life and mental health for families living with dementia all year round. Sage House provides comprehensive connected, personalised, and impactful support including, 1-1 professional advice and emotional support, respite care, wellbeing and therapeutic activities, personal care, support groups, a community café and much more. Sage House also provides friendly local outreach sessions across West Sussex, to reach as many families with dementia as possible - families like Fiona and her husband John.

John was diagnosed with dementia in 2021 and Fiona, his wife of over fifty years, is now his full-time carer. Fiona says: “It still shocks me after all this time, John knows something is wrong, but he doesn't understand why. Sage House has had a big positive effect on us, you realise you are not alone. It is scary, to be in this situation, and if we didn’t have somewhere like Sage House, well it just doesn’t bear thinking about. It’s like a lifeline.”

John and Fiona on their wedding day, 53 years ago.

As an independent charity, Sage House relies on the kind generosity of the public in order to provide these services. It costs £1.5 million per year to run Sage House and with the rising number of dementia diagnoses, there is an increasing need for their services to grow and improve the lives of local families. Your donation today will make a difference and support our local communities.

It is estimated that over 18,000 people are living with dementia in West Sussex, with Chichester, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton in the top 2.5% in the UK for dementia prevalence. Community support services are crucial in enhancing the quality of life for individuals affected with dementia, their carers, and loved ones.

No one should have to face their dementia journey alone. To give the gift of dementia support to your local community this Christmas and have your donation DOUBLED, please visit dementiasupport.org.uk/donate or donate by post or in person at Sage House.

If you or someone you know is affected by dementia, Sage House can help. Please call on 01243 888691 or visit dementiasupport.org.uk