The Revd Dr Earl Collins installed as Residentiary Canon and Chancellor at Chichester Cathedral
His appointment was announced earlier this year by The Bishop of Chichester, The Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner. As Canon Chancellor, Earl will lead on theological education and Christian formation for people of all ages and backgrounds, including the Cathedral’s growing work with children and families. x8g3qyt
Earl was a Benedictine monk before joining the Church of England in 2018. His ministry has taken him across the globe, with teaching roles in Rome, Ireland, the United States, India, Nigeria, and Jerusalem, as well as for the New York Centre for Jungian Studies. He has also served as Chaplain and Acting Vice-Principal at Westcott House, Cambridge.
Since 2019, Earl has ministered in the Diocese of Chichester as Vicar of St John the Baptist, Hove, and Officer for Continuing Ministerial Development. He is a member of the Cathedral’s College of Canons and has contributed significantly to its adult formation programmes.
Speaking on his appointment earlier this year, Earl said: "I’m truly delighted to be joining the Dean, clergy, and staff at Chichester Cathedral in this exciting and meaningful role. It is a great privilege to contribute to the Cathedral’s liturgical, pastoral, and educational mission, which I greatly admire. One of my deepest joys is communicating the Christian faith through teaching theology to a wide range of people, and this position offers a wonderful opportunity to continue that in a vibrant and historic setting.
I am especially looking forward to delivering initiatives that will strengthen the Cathedral’s theological work and help build closer connections with the wider diocese. With a deep love for liturgical worship, I feel particularly excited to take part in the Cathedral’s rich life of prayer and spiritual rhythm. I very much look forward to reconnecting with those I’ve met previously and to getting to know others as I become part of the Cathedral’s worshipping community."