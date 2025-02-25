The Runway: bringing culture, creativity, and community to Crawley

Crawley is set to come alive with The Runway this week, a dynamic event celebrating fashion, music, and digital art in the good company of music not-for-profit AudioActive. Taking place on Friday, March 28th at Crawley College, this exciting night showcases the power of local events in fostering a vibrant cultural scene.

Cultural events like The Runway are essential in shaping the identity of towns like Crawley. They provide a platform for emerging creatives, bring diverse artistic expressions to the community, and create spaces where people can connect through shared experiences. These events breathe life into local culture, offering an alternative to traveling to bigger cities for creative inspiration.

Attendees can look forward to a fashion show featuring the latest trends, live music performances from the good folks at AudioActive, and a unique digital graffiti experience where you can watch a master at work before trying it yourself. This interactive element makes The Runway more than just a spectator event; it’s a space for participation and artistic exploration.

One of the highlights of the night will be a special performance from AudioActive, the award-winning music not-for-profit that has been instrumental in nurturing young talent across Sussex. Dedicated to empowering the next generation of musicians, AudioActive will be showcasing performances from some of its talented young artists. This is a chance to witness the future of UK music up close while supporting an organisation that uses music to drive social change.

AudioActive

Events like these highlight the town’s creative potential, support local talent, and build a stronger sense of community. Don’t miss out! Get your tickets, bring your creativity, and be part of Crawley’s cultural evolution.

Get your tickets below:

eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-runway-tickets-1220641203699

And learn more about AudioActive here:

audioactive.org.uk/

