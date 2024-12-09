The Santa Bus is coming to Crawley Town

Local bus operator, Metrobus, is bringing the Santa Bus back to Crawley Town for a third year running.

The festive and popular community event will once again be raising money for local charities. This year the Santa Bus will raise funds for the Rotary Club of Crawley and St Catherine’s Hospice. To date the Metrobus Santa Bus has raised over £4,500 for charity.

Santa Claus will be waving from the top of his open top bus, decorated with thousands of twinkling lights and playing lots of your favourite festive tunes. Santa's little helpers will be walking alongside the bus collecting money for the two charities.

Auds Stapleton from St Catherine’s Hospice said: “We’re thrilled to be one of the chosen charities for the Santa Bus fundraiser this year. At St Catherine’s, we rely on the generosity of our local community to fund our expert care, so we’re incredibly grateful to Metrobus, and the people of Crawley, for their support this Christmas. The funds that the Santa Bus raises will help us to be there for local families facing death and loss all year round.”

This year Santa will be in Crawley for three nights, including the 14th, 15th and 16th of December and collecting online. Details for donating online can be found by clicking on this link.

Yinka Bold, President of Rotary Club Crawley, added: “At the Rotary Club we take pride in serving the community and creating hope in the world. We are therefore absolutely delighted to be partnering with Metrobus to bring their Santa Bus to the people of Crawley. In Brighton the Santa Bus is already an established annual institution, spreading joy and happiness whilst raising money for local causes. Wouldn't it be amazing if this success could be emulated right here in Crawley!”

Ed Wills, Managing Director of Brighton & Hove and Metrobus said: “The Santa Bus has been an overwhelming success in Brighton & Hove for the past 21 years, so we are delighted to bring the Santa Bus to Crawley Town for a third year to raise funds for the Rotary Club Crawley and St Catherine’s Hospice. We hope to continue our tradition of raising money whilst spreading festive cheer wherever the Santa Bus goes.”

The Santa Bus goes out rain or shine however if in the event of adverse weather, the Santa Bus will be cancelled. Metrobus are not able to repeat any missed route.

Santa Claus added: “Ho-Ho-Ho! What a delight it is to be back in Crawley. Make sure you give me and my elves a wave when we pass you by and don’t forget to follow the ‘elf and safety’ tips that can be found on the metrobus.co.uk website.”