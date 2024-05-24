The Selsey Cancer Relief Fund makes donation to Fernhurst Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A donation has been made by the Selsey Cancer Relief Fund for a cold cap machine, for the Fernhurst Centre in Chichester.

Volunteers for the Selsey Cancer Relief Fund have been raising money for the treatment of cancer over many years.

Fund raising is achieved by table top sales, donations, auction lots and jumble sales.

The latest purchase by the charity is for a cold cap machine.

The Team

This helps patients that are receiving cancer treatment from possible hair loss.

Rosemary Lucas has been liaising with the charity to process the donation.