The show will go on as Barnham community events get £7.5K boost from local housebuilder

Two of Barnham’s community events will go ahead this summer thanks to a generous £7,500 donation from Barratt Homes.

The funding helped stage this year’s Music at Murrells Field (MAMF) event on Saturday 14th June which is Barnham and Eastergate’s flagship community festival organised entirely by volunteers and attracting over 2,000 attendees annually.

In addition to live music, there were delicious food stalls and a well-stocked bar, as well as family entertainment with Olly Murs and Madness tribute acts as well as plenty to keep the kids entertained.

The donation will also help fund a brand-new family community event at Murrells Field on Sunday 10th August. This inclusive day has been made possible entirely through Barratt’s support with free entry for residents living near the Tars Farm development and subsidised tickets available for the wider community.

Recognising the importance of funding to such an event, leading housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton division, which is currently building Century Gardens development at Tars Farm, was very keen to get involved.

Megan Hamlyn, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division, said: “We’re proud to support Barnham’s vibrant community events this summer. As work continues at Century Gardens, we’re keen to get involved with local events and organisations by giving back where we can.”

Nina McMaster, Fundraising Lead at BECT and responsible for community engagement said: “The support from Barratt Homes has been absolutely crucial. I’m leading our new family community day as it makes its debut this year and I can’t wait to see how it’s received. Without the donation, we wouldn’t have been able to set up the event.

“With the loss of previous grant funding, this sponsorship could not have come at a better time. We’ve been able to continue delivering our popular events that are highlights of the summer in Barnham.”