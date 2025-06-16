The story behind The Ice House, Hastings

Hastings Council has given the go-ahead for a prominent block of flats in Hastings Old Town to have its wooden exterior cladding removed and replaced with similar-looking concrete-based planks because of a possible fire risk. The Ice House in Rock-a-Nore Road is a six-storey building, composed of four blocks containing 14 apartments above a commercial ground floor which includes a doctor’s surgery. The exterior of the building, constructed in 2011-14, has timber cladding on a framework of timber battens.

In March this year Scott Estates Management said in a planning application to Hastings Council that “Due to the combustible materials having been installed on the building, an external materials report was instructed in April 2023 to assess the fire risk associated with the external wall cladding.” The report concluded that “this build-up is considered unsatisfactory and therefore remedial works are urgently required”. Hastings Council has this month given the go-ahead for the timber cladding to be replaced with ‘Cedral Fibre Cement Boards’ fixed to aluminium brackets.

The Ice House takes its name from the large ice-making factory that was built on the same site in 1900, being the first such premises in the Hastings area. It not only had machinery for creating large blocks of ice, but also had big refrigeration rooms where local people and businesses could store temperature-sensitive food. The ice had a wide variety of uses, but it was especially aimed at servicing the Hastings fishing industry.

These were the early days of refrigeration. The Hastings Observer on 7 July 1900 said “In this country, as well as in America, the cold storage is looked upon as a new and important industry of the day; and its development locally, in a centre so admirably selected, is of great interest.” The design and construction were by local architect Philip Tree, for the Hastings Ice and Cold Storage Company.

The Ice House today.

On 14 July the Observer described the new premises. “The buildings are brick built, and the whole of the floors constructed of steel and concrete to carry the heavy loads required. The elevation of this class of building is of a necessity plain, but a pleasing effect has been given by the use of kiln brick and stone dressings, and the front is broken up with piers having foliated capitols supporting a wide projecting ‘Georgian’ cornice. A special feature has been made in the front entrance and gates.

“The basement has been used for the boilers, main steam engine, and the several other complicated parts of machinery that give the motive power throughout the premises.” Much of this equipment and machinery was still in place when the Ice House was demolished in 2007. I and several other people tried to have it preserved, but we were unsuccessful.

The Observer continued: “On the ground floor are placed the ice tank room, ice well, packing and delivery platforms, van docks, clerks’ and private offices. The first floor is set apart for cold storage purposes, where a series of private renters’ chamber are all approached from an air lock corridor with separate doors and keys under the control of each tenant, and large public rooms for the storage of meat, fish, poultry, butter etc, have been constructed and carefully insulated. On the upper floor the front portion is used for general stores, and over the back a large reservoir has been constructed for the re-cooling and storage of the water.”

The storage and insulation works had been made fireproof “by the use of Silicate cotton”. The plant was capable of producing ten tons of ice a day, as well as refrigerating the cold storage rooms. The well on the ground floor extracted enough water for cooling purposes. The premises were fitted up with a power transferring system to drive auxiliaries, such the air cooler, well pumps, ice traveller, goods lift and ice crusher for the fish trade.

The inside of the new Ice House in 1900.

Rock-a-Nore Road at that time was busy and multi-purpose. On the same side of the road, to the west, were the East Hill Lift under construction, a boat yard and a tannery, while on the east were the town’s sewage works and refuse recycling depot. On the other side of the road were the Fishermen’s Chapel, a military drill hall, a van store and the council’s mortuary.

In its first few years the ice and cold storage business ran at a loss but by 1906 it was making a profit. The building was demolished in the summer of 2007, along with the adjoining Fulmers café on its west side. Today’s Ice House took several years to build, not being largely complete until 2014. In April this year a two bedroom flat there was let for £1,500pm.