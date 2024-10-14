The story of how Eastbourne got its name

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new booklet, 'The Stream that gave Eastbourne its Name', tells the story of the Bourne stream and how it gave its name to the town.

Eastbourne is named after a stream that is now hidden from view. Bourne, or Burne, is an Anglo-Saxon word for stream and starting in Motcombe Gardens, underneath the statue of Neptune, the Bourne stream runs steadily to the sea, although you won't be able to see it for most of its journey. Our town was originally just called Bourne, after the stream, gradually becoming known as Eastbourne to distinguish it from other places called Bourne.

Eastbourne Local History Society have just published an update to one of their best-selling publications, 'The Stream that gave Eastbourne its Name' by Harold Spears.

Originally published in 1975, the 28-page booklet traces the route of the Bourne from the pond in Motcombe Gardens and then between the gardens of the houses in Upperton Road and The Goffs where it can still be seen and heard before it goes underground beneath Southfields Road, Terminus Road and Seaside.

The source of the Bourne stream in Motcombe Gardens

Closely related to the story of Eastbourne's development from farmland to seaside resort, the story of the Bourne stream is a fascinating look at how the town grew during the nineteenth century. For many years the stream travelled in underground pipes reaching the sea near Leaf Hall but in the 1950s the remains of the stream were diverted into the Crumbles sewer and the booklet includes a detailed map of the stream's route to the sea and how it has changed over time.

'The Stream that gave Eastbourne its Name' costs just £5 and is available at the Eastbourne Heritage Centre on Carlisle Road (www.eastbourneheritagecentre.co.uk) and at the Welcome Building on Compton Street.

It is also available by post via the ELHS website, www.eastbournehistory.org.uk,where you can see the full range of local history publications produced by the society and find details of their monthly meetings and quarterly journal.