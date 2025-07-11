The sun shines for The Burgess Hill Teddy Bears Picnic

There was a mix of businesses and community groups providing free activities on the day, including Crest Swim School, Burgess Hill Nursery, Hope Building Confidence and Time4Children. Soft play was provided by the Triangle Leisure Centre and Burgess Hill Library brought their ever-popular Rhyme and Story sessions to the park. Children could have their face painted for free and join in with Bubblemania too!

There was parachute song time led by The King’s Church, as well as craft activities, and story time with Gobbledy Books. West Sussex County Council’s Early Help and HAF teams attended with information for parents and toys for the children. St Edwards’ Church and Water Babies also joined the fun with stalls and activities too!

The Burgess Hill District Lions kindly sponsored the event, allowing the children to use the inflatables free of charge, as well as enjoy free rides on the model railway, provided by Mid Sussex Model Engineering Club. The Lions mascot even popped along and joined in with the fun too!

Christine Coxshaw, President of Burgess Hill District Lions, who sponsored the event said: “The club had great pleasure again to support this community event. Such a great day of fun for all”.

Brian Reynolds, The King’s Church, Noah's Ark Parent and Toddler Group guitarist said "Such a privilege to be part of the King’s Church team supporting the Teddy Bear’s picnic. It's a brilliant community event bringing together local families and friends."

Co-organizer and Central Sussex Rotary President, Julie Smyth said: “It is always a pleasure to be part of this event, and despite the heavy rain first thing, everything went to plan and everyone seemed to really enjoy all the activities. We look forward to next year.”

We would be grateful on any feedback on the event to help us shape future events, please visit https://forms.gle/F2W7NVJWTvfj6xHe9 to do so.

Hopefully we will see you all back again in 2026!

Keep up to date with events organised by Burgess Hill Town Council, including the date for the Teddy Bears Picnic in 2026 by signing up to the mailing list https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/town-events/events-mailing-list/

1 . Contributed Rhyme time with West Sussex Libraires Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Attendees having picnics in the sunshine Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Children in the Crest Swim School ball pit Photo: Submitted