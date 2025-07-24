The Sussex Reptile Rescue Centre seeks help with funding for urgent veterinary treatment

The Sussex Reptile Rescue Centre is calling on the public to help raise £8,000 to fund urgent veterinary treatment for rescued reptiles and exotic animals in its care.

Based in Bognor Regis, the centre provides a vital lifeline for snakes, lizards, tortoises, and other exotic species that arrive injured, ill, or abandoned. Many require complex and costly treatment, including surgeries, diagnostics, and long-term rehabilitation—expenses that have now pushed the centre to the brink.

“We’re committed to giving these animals a second chance, but specialist vet care for exotic species is incredibly expensive,” said Benjamin Checkley, Operations Manager. “We’ve reached a point where we simply can’t cover the costs without help from the community.”

The centre has launched a JustGiving campaign to raise the necessary funds, with 100% of donations going directly toward veterinary costs.

“Every donation—big or small—makes a real difference. Even if people can’t give, just sharing the campaign could help save lives.”

The Sussex Reptile Rescue Centre is a reptile charity dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of reptiles and exotic pets. Run by passionate staff and volunteers, the centre provides expert care for some of the UK's most misunderstood and mistreated animals.

www.thesussexrrc.org.uk/donate

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/srrc-vet-costs