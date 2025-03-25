The Sussex Reptile Rescue Centre's Easter holiday family day

By Benjamin Stephen Checkley
Contributor
Published 25th Mar 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 15:09 BST
The Sussex Reptile Rescue Centre is a registered charity based in Bognor Regis.

It appropriately cares for sick, injured, and unwanted reptiles in Sussex and the surrounding area.

On the 7th, 8th and 9th from 12.15pm til 2.30pm we will be hosting a 3-day family day in Roussillon Park, Chichester, where families and members of the public can come and meet our animals and learn more about what we do.

So why not come down and see what we're all about!

