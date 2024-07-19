The Sutton Summer Show takes place on August 4

By Judy Seers
Contributor
Published 19th Jul 2024, 16:03 BST
The Sutton and District Horticultural Society Summer Show will be held on Sunday 4th August in Sutton Village Hall and will be open for visitors from 2pm until 4.30pm.

The Show is open to everyone and in addition to the horticultural classes there are classes for floral art and cookery, a special junior section for cookery and handicraft and the fun classes including a 'garden in a seed tray' and the heaviest beetroot!

Entry forms can be found in the Society Programme or from the website www.suttonandbarlavington.co.uk/horticultural-society

Entries need to be submitted by 6pm on Friday 2nd August in the special entry box outside No. 5 The Street and staged on the day by 10.45 in Sutton Village Hall.

Refreshments, home made cake and Pimm's will be available for visitors in the afternoon.

Prizegiving will be at 4pm followed by a raffle.

