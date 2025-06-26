The team at The White Horse, Chilgrove, a Butcombe Boutique Inn, is celebrating having won Best Pub in West Sussex at The National Pub & Bar Awards

The newly renovated White Horse is a member of Butcombe Boutique Inns - Butcombe Group’s premium collection created to give guests a unique, personalised, and home from home experience in some of the most desirable locations in the UK.

Now in its ninth year, the National Pub & Bar Awards showcases the UK’s finest pubs and bars on a national scale, each year crowning the best venues within 94 counties across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Tristan O’Hana, Judge, National Pub & Bar Awards says: “The White Horse actually won National Pub & Bar of the Year back in 2018, but sadly lost its way a little over the years. The Butcombe Group team have done an excellent job at bringing it back to an award-winning operation. West Sussex is packed full of brilliant pubs and bars, so it’s a huge achievement for The White Horse to be named its County Winner.”

Judges were impressed with the way the team at The White Horse demonstrated excellence across several elements that affect the customer journey, including design, service, food and drink, style of offer, marketing, and investment.

Sam Theobald, General Manager, The White Horse says: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been named Best Pub in West Sussex! All the team work so hard to give our guests the very best experience, with incredible food, drink and top-notch hospitality. So, to be recognised at these prestigious awards means the world.”

Following a change-up to previous years, 94 County Winners were announced live at the awards which took place on Tuesday night at London’s Big Penny Social, hosted by Mark Durden-Smith and Butcombe Group’s COO Jayson Perfect.