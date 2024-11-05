The Treason Show Christmas Special returns to Worthing

Brighton’s Award-Winning Satirical Comedy Returns with their Christmas Special, review of the year. Performing in Worthing, Brighton, Shoreham and at Saltdean Lido over the festive period.

"Savagely funny - Fantastically silly" – The Guardian

With a year’s worth of Treason Show behind it, this compilation edition is a mix of ‘Best-of’ material from 2024 mixed with bang up to date topical material. Featuring gags, sketches and parodies led by the show’s creator Mark Brailsford.

The four-hand team nail the great and good with toe tapping tunes and hilarious comedy routines that land with a well-aimed punchline in the final show of the year.

Imagine a blend of The Fast Show with musical flair, crossing paths with Spitting Image and Have I Got News For You – all wrapped up in Mark Brailsford’s Christmas package.