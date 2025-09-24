The truth about paying for care – free expert-led sessions in East Sussex
A recent study found that across the UK, one in five people seeking care services are uncertain about who will pay for care, whether it will be self-funded, council-supported, or otherwise.
The ‘How to Pay for Care’ events at aim to demystify the options available to people when it comes to looking for a care home.
The sessions will be led by qualified representatives from the Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA), offering trusted, impartial guidance on navigating care funding options.
Local experts—a solicitor and an estate agent—will also be on hand to address legal planning and property-related funding considerations.
Collington Park Lodge Event Details:
- Venue: Collington Park Lodge, Collington Lane East, Bexhill, TN39 3RJ
- Date: Monday, October 6
- Time: 16:00-18:00
- Cost: Free of charge
- Refreshments will be provided
Ponbay Lodge Event Details:
- Venue: Ponbay Lodge,187 The Ridge, Hastings, TN34 2AE
- Date: Monday, October 6
- Time: 10:00-12:00
- Cost: Free of charge
- Refreshments will be provided
Bianca Wilson, General Manager at Collington Park Lodge care home, said: "Choosing a care home is a big decision and figuring out how to pay for it can feel overwhelming.
"By bringing together experts in later-life advice, law, and property, we hope to make these choices clearer and give families the confidence and peace of mind to plan their futures."
To register for the ‘How to Pay for Care’ event, visit the Collington Park Lodge or Ponbay Lodge websites.