The truth about paying for care – free expert-led sessions in East Sussex

Collington Park Lodge care home and Ponbay Lodge care home in East Sussex are inviting local people to free public events titled ‘How to Pay for Care’.

A recent study found that across the UK, one in five people seeking care services are uncertain about who will pay for care, whether it will be self-funded, council-supported, or otherwise.

The ‘How to Pay for Care’ events at aim to demystify the options available to people when it comes to looking for a care home.

The sessions will be led by qualified representatives from the Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA), offering trusted, impartial guidance on navigating care funding options.

Bedroom at Ponbay Lodge

Local experts—a solicitor and an estate agent—will also be on hand to address legal planning and property-related funding considerations.

Collington Park Lodge Event Details:

Venue: Collington Park Lodge, Collington Lane East, Bexhill, TN39 3RJ

Date: Monday, October 6

Time: 16:00-18:00

Cost: Free of charge

Refreshments will be provided

Ponbay Lodge Event Details:

Venue: Ponbay Lodge,187 The Ridge, Hastings, TN34 2AE

Date: Monday, October 6

Time: 10:00-12:00

Cost: Free of charge

Refreshments will be provided

Bianca Wilson, General Manager at Collington Park Lodge care home, said: "Choosing a care home is a big decision and figuring out how to pay for it can feel overwhelming.

"By bringing together experts in later-life advice, law, and property, we hope to make these choices clearer and give families the confidence and peace of mind to plan their futures."

To register for the ‘How to Pay for Care’ event, visit the Collington Park Lodge or Ponbay Lodge websites.